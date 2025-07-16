Nay Maps to host Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards this weekend

The awards are named after Simon Mabhunu Sabela, South Africa’s first black film director.

Former Uzalo actor Nkosinathi Maphalala, popularly known as Nay Maps, has been announced as the host of this year’s Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards.

“I was chosen to host these awards and I was excited to do so as I believe in hosting such events that celebrate, acknowledge and honour the talent we have as a country and as a province,” Maphalala told The Citizen.

The 12th edition of the awards will be held this Saturday at the Durban ICC. The awards are named after legendary South African actor and filmmaker, Simon Mabhunu Sabela.

Simon Mabhunu Sabela an inspiration

Despite Sabela’s death more than three decades ago in 1994, the actor and film director left a lasting legacy in South African television and film.

Sabela is South Africa’s first black film director. He directed films like Ikati Elimnyama, renowned South African comedy film Ngaka, which starred Somizi Mhlongo’s father, Ndaba Mhlongo.

He also directed the 1975 film u’Deliwe, which starred Nonhle Thema’s mother, Cynthia Shange. Sabela also has a long and successful career as an actor, being involved in more than 34 movies, both nationally and internationally.

“I am aware of uMkhulu Simon Sabela and the work he has done to contribute to this industry,” Maphalala said.

“He is South Africa’s first black director and this is quite significant as a young black actor and creative because this serves as an inspiration and reminder that we are great and capable of great things.”

Echoing Maphalala, chairperson of the board at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, Dr Sibusiso Ndebele, said the awards honour the pioneer that Sabela was.

“The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards honour the legacy of a true pioneer in South African film, reminding us of the power of storytelling to inspire, challenge, and uplift,” Ndebele said.

The awards

The awards celebrate KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) ever-evolving film and television industry.

“With my roots and origins being from Bergville KZN, this is a true testament of how talented and blessed we are as a Zulu nation and how we as a nation have contributed immensely to the history of South Africa and Africa as a continent at large,” Maphalala said.

Nominees for the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards were announced in June.

Among the standout nominations was the Umjolo series of films on Netflix South Africa, which received eight nominations.

‘Umjolo’, which is a slang word for dating, was the theme throughout the four films that Netflix released in four months.

The four films are: Umjolo: The Gone Girl, Umjolo: Day Ones, Umjolo: My Beginning, My End and Umjolo: There is No Cure.

Actor Nkanyiso Makhanya, who featured in Umjolo: My Beginning, My End, is nominated in the Best Actor in a film category.

The Best Actor category is the one which Maphalala is looking forward to the most. Maphalala, who is also a singer, said he could serenade the audience this weekend.

“It’s not even me branching out because music has always been a part of who I am. So, who knows, I might just serenade you this coming weekend, but you will just have to be there to witness it,” said the actor.

