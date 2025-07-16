‘I am not a boy anymore’: Mpumelelo Mseleku pays lobola

Mpumelelo also explained why he was unable to pay lobola for his long-time girlfriend, Tirelo Kale, first.

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku is overjoyed after finally paying lobola for one of his girlfriends, Amahle Mgazi.

“Now I will not be underestimated. I am not a boy anymore; I am a man,” Mpumelelo said proudly in the latest episode of Izingane Zes’thembu.

Mpumelelo, the son of polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku, has three children with his girlfriend Tirelo Kale and his ex-girlfriend Vuyokazi Nciweni.

He introduced Amahle in the latest season of Izingane Zes’thembu, which premiered in May this year.

Mpumelelo Mseleku: ‘I wanted to have MaKale as the first wife’

Mpumelelo revealed that he initially wanted Tirelo to be his first wife, but said her family was delaying the process.

“I wanted to have MaKale [Tirelo] as the first wife. But my problem is that the Kale family doesn’t want to start the negotiation process. I can’t let this burden me.

“It should be something that they work out as a family in their own time. I want to build my home. I can’t wait for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the show, Tirelo said she was no longer ready to become Mpumelelo’s wife.

“I was ready, but not anymore… Seeing that he didn’t tell me he was going to ask for Amahle’s hand in marriage, he must not pay lobola for me. I have already sent my family a message,” she said.

Tirelo also hinted at trouble in paradise during an interview with The Citizen a few weeks ago.

“I don’t know. There’s a lot of ngena phuma [coming and going]. Maybe I’ll just go,” she said, speaking about her future with Mpumelelo.

