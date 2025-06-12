‘Umjolo’ dominates Simon Mabhunu Sabela film and TV awards

‘Umjolo’ – a slang term for dating – served as the central theme across four Netflix films released over four months.

Very few things are as topical as the dating scene, and the number of nominees received by Netflix’s Umjolo series at this year’s Simon Mabhunu Sabela KwaZulu-Natal Film and TV Awards reflects this.

The Umjolo series of films on Netflix South Africa received a total of eight nominations at the 12th annual awards.

The awards are a celebration of outstanding talent and creativity in KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) ever-evolving film and television industry.

Umjolo’s dominance

‘Umjolo’, which is a slang word for dating, was the theme throughout the four films that Netflix released in four months.

The four films are: Umjolo: The Gone Girl, Umjolo: Day Ones, Umjolo: My Beginning, My End, and Umjolo: There is No Cure.

Actor Nkanyiso Makhanya, who featured in Umjolo: My Beginning, My End, is nominated in the Best Actor in a film category.

Actresses Shezi Sibongiseni (Umjolo: The Gone Girl) and Sibusisiwe Jili (Umjolo: Day Ones) are nominated for Best Actress in a film, alongside Baby Cele, for her work on A Wesley South African Christmas.

Actors Menzi Biyela from Umjolo: Day Ones and Umjolo: The Gone Girl’s Ntando Mncube are competing for the Best Supporting Actor in a film. Mbuso Khoza of Masinga The Calling is the other nominee in the category.

The director of Umjolo: There is no Cure, Mthunzi Dubazana, is also nominated in the Best Director category.

“The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards honour the legacy of a true pioneer in South African film, reminding us of the power of storytelling to inspire, challenge, and uplift,” Chairperson of the Board at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority Dr Sibusiso Ndebele said.

“As the Authority, we remain committed to nurturing talent and positioning KwaZulu-Natal as a competitive and innovative film hub.”

Nominations span over 30 categories, including Best Use of KZN as a Filming Location, Best Documentary, Best Feature and Short Film, Best Student Film, and more, reflecting a broad cross-section of the creative sector.

Awards new logo

The nominees’ announcement was hosted by actress Hope Mbhele, who captivated attendees with her warm energy and deep cultural pride.

In a moving moment, she broke into an impromptu isiZulu praise song, lifting the room and embodying the spirit of celebration that defines these awards.

The announcement event also unveiled the new 2025 Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards logo, aligning with this year’s theme, Africa’s Champions of Storytelling: From Piers to Pages.

In the current design, Africa is represented by the “O” in Simon, symbolising the continent as the heart of our storytelling tradition.

The word “Awards” features typography that reflects the voices of writers, filmmakers, and creatives — Africa’s true champions of narrative excellence. This design evolution will carry through to the show’s branding, visuals and experience.

