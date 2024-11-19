Mixed reactions to Reuben Brigety’s resignation

While the SACP criticised ambassador Brigety, expert Prof Stremlau praised him as a talented and capable diplomat.

Ambassador Reuben Brigety with his Sons at the official South African premiere Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor The Zone Rosebank Mall on 9 November 2022 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

There were mixed reactions to the resignation of the US ambassador to South Africa, Dr Reuben Brigety II, with the SA Communist Party (SACP) saying his departure is good riddance.

“He must go, he destabilised South Africa. His action and utterances bordered on undermining our national democratic sovereignty,” said SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo.

Mashilo was referring to the controversy that erupted after the ambassador claimed South Africa was backing Russia with weapons against Ukraine and that a Russian vessel, Lady R, was spotted loading arms in Simon’s Town harbour in the Western Cape.

The SACP is among the group that called for the envoy to be sent home, but the issue was resolved between the two countries.

Mashilo said the Simon’s Town incident and the report attributed to Brigety about a bomb threat in Sandton undermined South Africa’s sovereignty and affected its economy because the rand plummeted at the time.

“South Africa is not a colony of the US. It cannot be that when the US makes its foreign policy decisions those must also become our international relations and cooperation decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, expert praises Brigety

However, Wits University’s international relations expert and specialist on US foreign policy, Prof John Stremlau, lauded Brigety as a “talented and capable diplomat” whom he knew before he became an ambassador.

“Of course, he went into controversy over Lady R which made him to collide with many people in South Africa. But he played a very constructive role in promoting business cooperation between South Africa and Atlanta, where he comes from,” Stremlau said.

Yesterday, Brigety announced his resignation. He said he had informed the South African government that he would resign as the US ambassador to South Africa with effect from 10 January.

He said this was in accordance with standard procedure during a change of presidential administration.

“Serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa has been an immense honour. US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president,” Brigety said.

“With the recent election in the US, the American people have expressed their choice for the future direction of our country, reflecting our shared commitment to democratic principles.”

He had been an ambassador to South African since August 2022, replacing Lana Marks.

Brigety cites success in US-SA partnership, including Agoa

The envoy cited remarkable progress in the US-South Africa partnership, such as the US support for South African businesses in accessing the US market through the African Growth and Opportunity Act and fostered investments in the automotive, minerals, chemicals, agricultural products and transportation sectors.

“These initiatives have contributed significantly to the country’s economic development and support more than 267 000 jobs in South Africa,” Brigety said.

The two countries collaborated in the health sector, including the impactful investments such as the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids relief in combating HIV/ Aids and tuberculosis.

“These efforts have demonstrably improved the health and well-being of millions of South Africans and strengthened the country’s health care systems.

“We have also worked together to address the Covid pandemic and enhance vaccine manufacturing capabilities, improving health security and equity,” Brigety said.

“As I conclude my service, I express my profound gratitude to the government and people of South Africa for their warm hospitality and unwavering partnership.”

