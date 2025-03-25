‘I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes’, says Gwyneth Paltrow amid Meghan Markle comparisons [VIDEO]

People have been wondering if actress Gwyneth Paltrow was mocking Meghan Markle and her cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

Gwyneth Paltrow (L) has been compared to Meghan Markle because of a recent video. Picture: Gwyneth Paltrow, Instagram and Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Pure coincidence, or just an actress displaying her acting skills in mocking the Duchess of Sussex?

That is what a number of people have been wondering after a video of actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her Instagram seemed to be mocking Meghan Markle and her cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

Paltrow shared a video of herself in pyjamas, preparing breakfast. The short video immediately drew comparisons with what Markle does on her Netflix show.

Gwen has no beef with Meghan

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair that was published before the video in question, the actress who starred in A Perfect Murder said she was raised to see women as friends, not foes.

“There’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them,” said the actress who admitted to not having watched With Love, Meghan.

Speaking in the interview, Paltrow, who is also an entrepreneur, said she did not know the royal couple well, who don’t live far from her residence.

“I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all,” she said. “Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Paltrow says firmly.

“I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

She shared that the lesson on supporting other women came through her mother, actress Blythe Danner, after a 19-year-old Paltrow missed out on an acting role to another lady.

“Another woman is never your competition” and “what is right for you will find you,” said Paltrow, quoting her mother.

Paltrow is on the cover of the April issue of the publication.

The criticism of Meghan’s cooking show

“Hi Gwyneth Paltrow — would you be a dove and pop by Meghan’s place to show her how it’s done? Kthxbai,” commented a follower.

While another netizen didn’t mention Meghan by name, the person insinuated that Paltrow’s video was authentic.

“Thank you Gwyneth for the integrity to show your real home…..loving the breakfast,” commented someone in the post.

When the show was launched earlier this month, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr said he was embarrassed for his sister.

“It was just Meghan speaking about nothing in a bland, generic voice.”

Commenting on the opening scene of With Love, Meghan, which shows Meghan keeping bees for honey, Markle Jr. joked that he thought Meghan would stick her face in a box of bees and call it “Botox with Megan”.

