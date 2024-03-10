Nomzamo Mbatha scoops up 2024 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Entertainer Award

"It all feels like a dream," the actress said after receiving her award at a glamorous gala dinner took place at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre, Johannesburg on 8 March.

South African actress and television personality, Nomzamo Mbatha is on top of the world after receiving the 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award.

The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Awards celebrates the continent’s most inspiring women ex­celling in different sectors and industries across Africa.

The Forbes Leading Woman Summit website describes the winners of the various awards as “women who have dismantled stereotypes to create a new narrative in entertainment, sport, business, finance and science. They have challenged authority to bring about change and created a new discourse that will enable future generations to live in a better and more equal world.”

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share her achievement with friends and fans, the singer said that it all feels like a dream.

“It all feels like a dream. Thank you, FORBES! Thank you, FORBES WOMAN AFRICA. I’m going to hold on to this feeling for a mighty long time,” she captioned her post accompanying several video clips and photos of the evening.

A dress fit for a queen

The glamorous gala dinner took place at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre, Johannesburg on 8 March.

Nomzamo looked stunning in a bright yellow gown with ruffle detail and a long train designed by South African multi-award-winning fashion brand, Malondie.

The fashion brand also took to their Instagram account to congratulate Nomzamo and thanked her for choosing one of their designs for her special night.

“Congratulations Forbes Woman @nomzamo_m. Thank you for choosing @malondie_official us on such a special day. You deserve all good things and more.”

Nomzamo Mbatha’s year so far

The actress formed part of the LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa cast which launched its first three episodes on 16 February on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosted by the world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah, the series pits 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh – and lose.

