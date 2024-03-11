Daily News Update: IEC investigates leak, IFP manifesto launched, ANCYL President takes swipe at Jacob Zuma

In today’s news update, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has launched an investigation into the leaked candidates lists of the ANC and MK Party.

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) hopes the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy will attract more votes.

And in case you haven’t heard, African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President, Collen Malatji took a bold swipe at former president Jacob Zuma.

News today: 11 March

ANCYL President takes a swipe at Jacob Zuma

African National Congress Youth League President Collen Malatji says appointing Jacob Zuma as president was a mistake. Image: X/ @ANCYLhq

ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji said the ruling party made a ‘big mistake’ when it appointed Jacob Zuma as president for two terms.

Malatji told hundreds of supporters during the ANCYL Peter Mokaba Volunteers Rally in Alexandra on Sunday.

“There’s a man in Nkandla, a grade 2 dropout that the ANC taught how to read and write. Today he’s using the English of the ANC to attack the ANC,” he said.

READ FULL STORY: ‘We gave a grade 2 dropout a country to lead for 10 years’: ANCYL President takes a swipe at Jacob Zuma

The IEC said internal process are underway to determine the source of the leak. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Meanwhile the IEC confirmed that it has launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the leak of ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party candidate lists.

The lists started circulating on social media on Friday.

This comes after ANC and MK Party submitted their respective candidates’ list on Friday afternoon to meet IEC’s 5pm deadline.

READ MORE: IEC confirms probe underway into leak of ANC and MK Party candidate lists

IFP hopes to leverage Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy

The IFP is set to launch its manifesto on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. . Photo: X/@Gallo_Editorial

Meanwhile, the IFP said it hopes Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy will attract more votes in the upcoming elections in May.

The political party launched its election manifesto in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party was confident of its prospective success in the looming elections.

READ MORE: WATCH: IFP hopes Buthelezi’s legacy will attract more votes during elections

IFP supporters were injured in a bus crash en-route to launch

The three busses collided leaving multiple patients injured. Pics: IPSS Medical Rescue

Unfortunately, some IFP supporters couldn’t make it to the manifesto launch as they were involved in a bus crash en-route.

The accident took place on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

At least eight passengers were injured after the buses which were travelling in a convoy crashed at Bridge 14 in KwaGingindlovu.

READ FULL STORY: Several IFP supporters injured in bus crash en-route to manifesto launch

Three suspects were arrested for possession of abalone

Three suspects were arrested for illegal possession of abalone. Image: SAPS

Meanwhile, Melkbosstrand police arrested three suspects for possession of abalone.

After receiving tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle transporting abalone from Saldanha Bay to Cape Town.

“Upon searching the vehicle they confiscated 1971 units of abalone and detained three males aged between 29 and 31 on a charge of possession of abalone,” Western Cape police said.

READ FULL STORY: Three suspects arrested for possession of 1971 units of abalone

Self-proclaimed pastor arrested for submitting fraudulent documents

The fake pastor was handcuffed by the Provincial Tracking team. Image: iStock

Meanwhile, the police arrested a 30 year-old self-proclaimed pastor from Groblersdal, for submitting fraudulent documents in attempts to purchase a luxury car.

“The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigation was arrested when he arrived at the car dealership in Polokwane after the bank opened a case of fraud,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

READ MORE: Self-proclaimed pastor nabbed for vehicle fraud scheme

Nomzamo Mbatha won Forbes Woman Africa Award

Picture: Instagram @tee_kay_77

Lastly, South African actress and television personality Nomzamo Mbatha has won the 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award.

The star-studded gala event took place at the Emperor’s Palace Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.

READ FULL STORY: Nomzamo Mbatha scoops up 2024 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Entertainer Award