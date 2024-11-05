Award-winning filmmaker Tebogo Malope on giving back and to ‘not allow my ego to run away with me’

Tebogo Malope will be sharing his industry experiences with young filmmakers at the Lessons from Bombing event.

Filmmaker Tebogo Malope will be sharing his industry experiences with young filmmakers at the Lessons from Bombing event this weekend. Picture: Supplied

What tends to happen after one achieves the closest thing to a clean sweep at an awards ceremony, is the inflation of the ego and the management of the big head that comes with all the adoration.

But for filmmaker Tebogo Malope, who won a total of 14 awards at the recent South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), giving back is seamless and a good way to avoid being drenched in the pool of narcissism.

“I’m naturally like that,” Malope tells The Citizen about his nature of giving.

Most of Malope’s Safta wins came through his involvement on the TV show Outlaws where he was the Executive Producer and the Lead Director.

Outlaws won a total of eight Saftas. His other gongs came through feature film The Fragile King which scooped five awards. He also won an award for Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

For the two latter productions, Malope’s contributed through his company, Star Films. Outlaws is created by Tshedza Pictures.

Lessons from Bombing

This weekend, Malope is hosting a talk titled Lessons from Bombing, which will delve into the valuable teachings he has learned throughout his career, including insights about his failed projects and the challenges he has faced on his filmmaking journey.

The award-winning filmmaker said he gives back so as to “not allow my ego to run away with me, your head can be in the clouds sometimes.”

Completing the theme of giving back, Malope won’t be demanding a cover charge for those interested in attending but has asked attendees to bring a toy or toys that will be donated to kids of Malatji Village as Christmas gifts.

“My style of leadership is more servantship. How do I serve, how do I use others to serve others.”

Nothing new

“I used to do this thing called ‘Tebza Talks to…’ where I’d have a guest where someone speaks about their journey; this was as a way of me giving back. This year I felt I hadn’t done something of that sort,” he said.

“I was doing this before I was a successful filmmaker. For me winning has a different effect. It [giving back] reminds me of things I used to do. It reminds me of where I started.”

He hopes Lessons from Bombing will give young filmmakers an understanding that failure is not the end; it’s a stepping stone to greatness.

“Each setback I’ve experienced has been an opportunity to reflect, learn, and grow”

An urgency to give back

Malope said he has had an urgency to give back since the passing of renowned film director Teboho Mahlatsi last year.

“It’s undeniable,” said Malope about being inspired by Mahlatsi.

“Every move I make is inspired by him. This [Lessons from Bombing] is inspired by him. Since his passing, there’s been more urgency [to give back to others].”

Mahlatsi was one of the founders of renowned production company Bomb Productions, which has produced some of Mzansi’s most celebrated productions, such as Yizo Yizo, Isibaya and the recent Shaka iLembe.

Mahlatsi’s work featured at the helm of the company alongside that of Desiree Markgraaff and Angus Gibson.

The title of Malope’s upcoming talk has a double meaning because it speaks to Malope’s time as a young filmmaker at Bomb Productions where some of his most ambitious creative attempts bombed.

The director who grew up in Soweto said social media has given the impression that everything is glitz and glam in the filmmaking industry.

“Young filmmakers, especially on social media, will post the nice things — not their failures. Social media sometimes give an unrealistic point of view,” he shared.

“People have been tagging me and I’ve been hearing all these beautiful things about me, but it’s not all glitz and glam. With this talk, I want to show the other side,” he shared.

