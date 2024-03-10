CliffCentral expands, introducing a show by PH and Warras, ‘The Shady PHodcast’

CliffCentral was found on International Worker’s Day in 2014, before podcasting became as popular as it is today.

Gareth Cliff and businss partner Rina Broomberg. The pair has announced changes to their platform. Picture: Rina Broomberg/LinkedIn

Broadcaster Gareth Cliff and co-founder of CliffCentral Rina Broomberg have announced the expansion of their platform, introducing a show by Warras and PH.

In a statement released by Broomberg, the CliffCentral founders said their company One on One Productions is launching the Podcast Party SA and The Real Network.

“It’s been an incredible journey with CliffCentral and we’re excited to take the next step with The Real Network,” averred the former 5FM jock.

“The podcasting landscape has evolved and we’re ready to explore new dimensions, pushing boundaries and delivering content that resonates with our audience.”

According to Broomberg, The Real Network, utilizing the CliffCentral current online platforms, “represents an evolution by consolidating the commercial aspects of CliffCentral.”

The Gareth Cliff Show will still be available but with the addition of a new podcast by Warras and PH, The Shady Phodcast. The first episode will make its debut on Monday.

“We’re gonna be having the conversations you and your mates have,” said PH in the promo video.

“Expect the stuff that you’re probably been thinking about, but been afraid to say,” averred former YFM DJ, Warras.

The Real Network will also be announcing a range of new shows in the future, the statement said.

Podcast Party

Award winning broadcaster Broomberg who is also One on One CEO will be more hands on in CliffCentral’s Podcast Party which an online content hub where open dialogue and critical thinking are encouraged.

In this more serious platform, personal responsibility is embraced; and where individuals have access to knowledge to make more informed decisions.

“Podcast Party is an embodiment of our dedication to active citizenship, using the power of dialogue to drive positive change,” said Broomberg in the statement.

“Through engaging discussions, expert opinions and on-the-ground activations, Podcast Party intends to offers a kaleidoscope of content on all online platforms to equip individuals from all walks of life with knowledge to make more informed decisions.”

There are already episodes of the Podcast Party available on YouTube.

The premiere episode of Democracy Unplugged, included a panel discussion with a studio audience. The panel featured three prominent social commentators and podcasters: Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh; Penuel the Black Pen; and, Mighti Jamie.

Future shows are expected to include both local and international panellists.

Speaking to iOL Podcast Party programme manager Jack Motlanthe said this platform brings with it the opportunity to engage people right where they are, online.

“So many people don’t seem to know who to vote for anymore. Podcast Party is poised to become the go-to destination for those seeking informed and engaging dialogue not only for democracy but life in general,” Motlanthe said.

