Travel agents warn against travelling to Mozambique

South African travellers are advised to postpone trips to Mozambique as protests and safety concerns intensify.

As escalating protests continue in Mozambique, the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) has warned travellers planning trips to the country.

Speaking to The Citizen, Asata CEO Otto De Vries confirmed that most border posts and all airports remain operational, and flights run as scheduled.

While all flights and the Kosi Bay border operate, Flight Centre Travel Group’s Customer Experience Leader Lynette Machiri cautioned travellers against travelling to Mozambique.

“Unless there is an absolute need for it, consider travelling at a later time.

“The latest travel advisories flag a high risk of protests and demonstrations across Mozambique, and we know that there is an opposition march planned in Maputo [on Thursday]. Avoid hotspots, avoid being out on the roads, stay away from crowds or gatherings, keep an eye on local media, and adhere to travel advisories,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Border Management Authority (BMA) temporally closed the Lebombo port of entry as a security measure for South Africans.

Travellers should consider postponing trips

De Vries said Asata is actively monitoring developments and the impact of the protests on travel to ensure the safety of all travellers.

“We’re particularly concerned about the high risk of protests and demonstrations across Mozambique, especially in major cities like Maputo where opposition marches are taking place.”

De Vries added that given the unpredictable nature of the current circumstances, travellers should consider postponing trips until the situation stabilises unless it is essential.

“For those with immediate travel plans to Mozambique, we strongly recommend consulting with their Asata-accredited travel advisor to assess the situation and discuss potential alternatives,” he said.

According to Southern Africa’s freight news, protests are ‘extremely’ volatile in areas such as Maputo; Ressano Garcia, a small area in the Maputo province, and the N4 Maputo Corridor between South Africa and Mozambique with about 630km distance.

Impact on Mozambique’s tourism

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) noted that key tourism destinations in Mozambique remain unaffected by the unrest in urban areas.

Satsa CEO David Frost said it is a challenging time for their regional tourism partners, urging travellers to postpone rather than cancel as it could have a dire impact on Mozambique’s tourism industry.

“We recommend that people avoid travel over the next two days – and that visitors and operators remain flexible, rescheduling trips wherever possible,” he added.

Opposition leaders suggested that the week-long protest would culminate in a mass demonstration in Maputo on Thursday.

“While we hope things remain calm, it’s difficult to predict. So, the message to travellers remains: stay vigilant, stay safe and follow the advice of your accommodation providers, operators and travel partners in Mozambique,” Frost concluded.

