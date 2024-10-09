KZN Tourism and Film Authority celebrates province’s Safta nominees

The Saftas are taking place for a consecutive 18th time this year, themed Back to Basics, Celebrating South Africa’s Golden Narratives.

Shaka iLembe is one of the leading nominees at this year’s Safta’s. Picture Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Tourism and Film Authority is proud that among this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominees on and off-the-screen talent that hail from the province.

“We are proud of the remarkable talent coming from KZN, as well as the locations it lends itself to for these various productions,” said KZN Tourism and Film Authority interim CEO Sibusiso Gumbi in a statement.

A merger of the KZN Film and Tourism KZN, the KZN Tourism and Film Authority’s main goals are to promote and market the tourist and audio-visual sectors, facilitate sector development, provide sustainable growth and job opportunities, and address historical infrastructural, skills, and resource inequalities.

“Our province offers an unmatched cultural and geographical landscape, warm weather, a diversity of culture, and unmatched storytellers, providing filmmakers with incredible film opportunities,” averred Gumbi.

KZN’s presence at Saftas

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announced the slew of nominees for this year’s Saftas a month ago.

KZN’s presence at the awards ceremony is commonplace because of the province’s talent and picturesque landscapes.

Last year Wanda Zuma won Best Supporting Actor in the Telenova category (House of Zwide) and Melusi Mbhele for Best Actor (TV Soap).

“Over recent years, KZN’s talent pool has increased beyond expectation and this year we are looking to bring home even more,” said Gumbi.

Seasoned TV producer Carolyn Carew echoed and took Gumbi’s words forward in speaking glowingly about KZN.

“I have been a producer for 35 years and I have shot films all over South Africa and I can tell you that KZN is the best location – the environment, the warmth, the sea and the diversity,” she said.

A nominee in two SAFTA categories – Best Achievement in Directing/Documentary and Best Documentary for Music is My Life: Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo was South Africa’s submission in the International Feature Film and Best Documentary categories at the 96th Academy Oscar Awards.

“We shot Music is My Life against the backdrop of the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg mountains, near the town of Ladysmith where he came from. All of this was so much a part of Joseph Shabalala’s life and his soul, they spoke to his music.”

Exploring province through film

Writer and producer of the short film Father’s Day, Tumelo Lekena has been nominated in the SAFTA Best Short Film category. His film was shot in Claremont Township and in Westville, Durban.

“KZN offers audiences a different chance to see and explore our province through the lens of a film. It acts as a mechanism that encourages people to come and find out more,” he said.

The creators of Shaka iLembe, The Bomb Shelter Film Company, received 20 nominations; 17 of which were for Shaka iLembe, including Best Actress in a TV Drama for Nomzamo Mbatha, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Wiseman Mncube and Senzokuhle Radebe- all talents from KZN.

