SA-born star Refiloe Dube part of US artists on tour

Dube will be performing alongside award-winning names Lauryn Hill, The Fugees, YG Marley, MHL and D.I.O.

South African-born upcoming hip-hop star Nomoya Refiloe Dube, who is currently based in the United States, is part of the US artists who will be on a three-month world tour starting on Thursday.

Dube, who will be releasing her debut single which has already dazzled hip-hop fanatics, will be performing alongside award-winning names Lauryn Hill, The Fugees, YG Marley, MHL and D.I.O.

The rapper, who is originally from Mpumalanga, will be making her debut performance.

According to a statement released by her public relations firm, the tour will start on Thursday in Florida, then move on to Atlanta and Charlotte.

It will continue until 22 October, closing off in London, Paris and Amsterdam.

The debut single, Big Boy Gun, has not yet been released, but “already she is a topic of discussion and touring the US. It is set for release this month.”

Talking about the tour, Dube who is fondly known to her fans as Moya, said she is happy about the way her music career has progressed.

Much as she is happy about the achievement, she said she had envisioned everything happening in her life.

“I have dreamt about it and saw myself as an international star, so this is a manifestation of my dreams. I can’t wait to meet Lauryn Hill, she has been an inspiration to many women in the hip-hop business,” said Dube.

She said her sound is very versatile more Caribbean, but leaning more towards country music and hip-hop with a touch of reggae.

Anticipated debut release

The star added she has been working diligently on her music after being discovered in 2023 by Asanda Empires, a US record label.

She was discovered while visiting a friend. She jumped onto an amapiano track and rapped on it.

“Everybody liked my track, so I joined Asanda Empires and have recorded enough songs to release a full project soon,” she said. “My record label took the music to the tour organisers, and they fell in love with it.”

The rapper confirmed she will be releasing her debut single this month but was waiting for a confirmation date from Sony Music Entertainment.

