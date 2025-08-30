Wonderboom’s Cito segues to goth with BLVD HVNNY

Wonderboom's Cito Otto is a South African music legend. His new project BLVD HVNNY sees his music segue to a darker hue.

Nick Cave must have sent Cito Otto and Ross Learmonth a thank-you card when they covered The Weeping Song four years ago. It was a haunting remake of an already genius-classic that front and centred Otto’s BLVD HVNNY goth project; his versatility as an artist is breathtaking.

It was to be another four years since releasing The Weeping Song until Blvd Hvnny finally released their debut album. It’s called IX and is a collection of nine tracks that are darkly immersive, almost meditative goth anthems. The influences are there: Nick Cave, Joy Division, Bauhaus and even a sprinkling of Sisters of Mercy.

Every moment on the album is a discovery. And it does, because it helps make sense of our own demons and unpick the clutter that often clogs our ability to function as emotionally charged humans. That’s always been the intent and consequence of goth music. It’s the Dead Sea scrolls of humanity.

Cito Otto, who is also the frontman for Wonderboom, is the archivist and the storyteller.

Q&A with Cito Otto

If music is the food of the soul, is goth the long dark tea time?

Ha ha… Goth has to be the deep red wine, an elixir or intoxicant — depending on the time of day…

Without darkness, there can be no light…

Absolutely. So much is revealed in the dark. And, there is a time and place for both dark and light. When there is light, however, I must wear shades.

What role do you want your music to play in the world?

Up until now, most – if not all – of my songs have turned inward, digging through my dark secrets, insecurities, and the wreckage of my tragic relationships. Now that this chapter is finally closed, I’m eager to bring to life the new songs, shaped by everything that’s been brewing in me over this past year or so. This world order is fucked. Let’s reflect on that. My desire is that our music strikes those chords that have never been touched, while igniting a deep connection with our listeners.

What troubles you most, every day?

Politics, the lack of humanity, the future, the slowly dying music industry…

Goth is experiencing a resurgence of sorts, along life’s undercurrents. It’s not rebellion, but it’s not a dandelion either….

Finding beauty through the tragedy, life through death, the music despite the noise… The world has been waiting for some angel on a white horse to descend from the heavens and save us from ourselves, but she never came. So, give us the dance floor and a strobe light, and we’ll dance our troubles away.

Life can be generous or selfish, abundant or a drought. How do you navigate it?

I have to acknowledge and be thankful for the love and graces of life, but still pour the pain of my heart into the paper, in lyric and song. The only thing that keeps me alive.

Do you think the overtly sexual nature of popular music right now is telling humanity something?

I’m afraid sex has been in music since the beginning of time. In a world of instant gratification, subtlety is a luxury; so art often goes straight for the jugular, the shock, the visceral reaction. Whether that’s a symptom of liberation or a sign of desensitisation is something the world’s still figuring out. Either way, it says as much about us as it does about the music itself.

If you had to draw a parallel between the Roman Empire and the West today?

There’s certainly an end-of-empire air to the West right now. The structures of power still stand, but the foundations are disintegrating before our lying eyes. The warnings of creeping fascism, capitalist excess, and social revolt are no longer prophecy – it’s happening right now. A collective sense that the page is about to turn, whether we’re ready or not.

Do you ever get that feeling of being alone, even in a room full of people?

Oh, yes; plenty. Even when close friends share the same space. Sometimes, I’m somewhere else, mentally. Other times, it’s just a mismatch of energy. And these lonesome experiences are necessary for me. They remind me of who I am – that I am not my physical form. An awkwardness that I welcome.

If you had a handbag, what would you stuff into it, and what would you do with it after?

Do you mean a manbag? A cellphone, wallet, lighter, car key, and guyliner… I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with the carrier because it’s always a schlep, in the way or extremely losable. I’m growing fonder of the idea of wearing a utility belt, actually – like some caped crusader. Minus the grappling hook and pulley system, of course. Definitely not a moon bag or utility vest kind of guy – that’s dodge.

