Body of missing runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo identified

Moselakgomo went missing after an afternoon run on 9 September in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

The body of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was positively identified on Monday at the Germiston mortuary by her family, ending days of anxious searching after she went missing.

Moselakgomo went missing after an afternoon run on 9 September in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elizabeth during this extremely painful time. The loss of a loved one under such circumstances is devastating, and we assure the family that the Saps will do everything within its powers to establish exactly what happened to Elizabeth and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” said Lieutenant General Dimpane.

Kempton Park murders

This discovery follows five previous cases in and around Kempton Park over the past two months, where female victims were found partially clothed or naked with visible bruising.

While police have not formally confirmed whether the deaths are connected, the striking similarities prompted authorities to establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team and issue warnings to local women to exercise caution.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda MatheMathe affirmed full trust in the assigned team, but added a note of caution.

“We are hoping that soon there will be a lead, but for now there is still a lot of work to be done. The evidence will guide us as time goes by,” she said.

Task team

In response to the developments, the acting national commissioner directed a specialised, multidisciplinary task team comprising senior detectives and specialised policing resources to intensify the ongoing investigations.

The dedicated team is working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each death, analyse forensic evidence, identify possible linkages across the cases, and pursue all operational leads.

Lieutenant General Dimpane further reassured the public that the South African Police Service (Saps) remains fully committed to protecting women and tackling gender-based violence head-on.

“We will not rest until we have established the truth. Where there is evidence linking individuals to these crimes, we will pursue them relentlessly and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” Lieutenant General Dimpane emphasised.

Police confirmed that one suspect has already been arrested in connection with the discovery of the first victim’s body in July. The suspect remains in custody as broader investigations into the killings proceed.