WATCH: Kempton Park residents picket after fifth body of woman found in two months

South Africans protest in Kempton Park after five women's bodies were found in two months, raising fears that a serial killer could be targeting women.

South Africans have gathered in Kempton Park for protests amid fears that a serial killer could be targeting women.

On Saturday, the South African Police Service (Saps) warned women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of the bodies of five women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

The latest body was reportedly discovered in Olifantsfontein Monday morning. Law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Another body was discovered on Saturday evening.

“Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicates concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The bodies of the women were found half naked and with visible bruising, and the discovery sites are located within the same vicinity,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“While investigations are still underway and Saps has not, at this stage, confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations.”

Women in and around Kempton Park are urged not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas. They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.

Meanwhile, a dedicated multidisciplinary task team has been established to investigate these cases and determine whether the incidents are linked.

Saps has appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation, particularly residents, motorists, security personnel, and community members who may have observed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield and surrounding areas, to come forward.

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