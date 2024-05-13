Thandiswa Mazwai creates a safe space for black women at Carnival City

Thandiswa Mazwai launched her fifth studio album at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on Saturday to much support from black women.

Thandiswa Mazwai performed for nearly three hours straight without an interval at her album launch at Carnival City over the weekend. Picture: thandiswamazwai/Instagram

Beyoncé has her BeyHive which unquestionably supports her through everything; Thandiswa Mazwai has a core of black women − who are yet to get an official name as a fan base − which came out in numbers over the weekend when Thandiswa launched her latest album at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena.

Thandiswa released her fifth studio album, Sankofa, on Friday.

“Thank you to everyone that came to sing along with us. This is the thing I miss the most when I perform overseas…you guys are part of the band,” Thandiswa wrote on her Instagram on Sunday after the show.

The 5 000-seater Big Top Arena had about 100 tickets left by just days before the launch on Saturday, with most of Thandiswa’s fans having bought the tickets long before the event.

The traffic driving into the venue was an indicator of the support her fans wanted to give her. Thandiswa’s last shows at the State Theatre in the past few years were also well attended, but the show at Carnival City was bigger and was a more spectacle.

A safe space

Because of the trauma black women go through daily, Thandiswa’s concerts inevitably become a place of healing, love and a safe space for her core fans.

She preceded the performance of her latest single Kulungile by sharing a bit about her past traumas − her backdrop was an old photo of a young Thandiswa in rural Eastern Cape.

She even revealed that on the day the photo was taken, she had experienced something traumatic.

It was more than just a music show for black women. It was a safe space for them to be.

Speaking to The Citizen before the release of the album, Thandiswa said: “The inspiration to all my work has been brought by the trauma of losing my mother, Belede, when I was 16 years old.

“In my work, I try to convey all that and understand my feelings – in many ways trying to memorialise my mother.”

Before Thandiswa got on stage, her sister, poet Ntsiki Mazwai, recited poetry to warm up the crowd and Xhosa traditional healers followed to bless the space.

But it was poignant that none of the “opening acts” went on the stage before her. They performed just in front of the stage, showing how scared the stage is to Thandiswa.

“Thank you to all of you. We had a full house and so much love. Thank you for bringing your mothers and children too. Thank you for looking so good and for bringing the love. I will always love you.”

Stamina

Thandiswa performed for nearly three hours straight, without an interval because the show was delayed.

“What a beautiful night. We didn’t even realise we were on stage for 2:45mins. The energy in the room was incredible,” she said.

