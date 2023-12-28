WATCH: Sarafina! creator Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash in Eastern Cape

The 68-year-old Mbongeni passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday evening

South African playwright, musician and creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! Mbongeni Ngema died on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. Photo: X

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary South African playwright, musician and creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! Mbongeni Ngema following his passing.

The 68-year-old Mbongeni passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday evening. A passenger in the vehicle, Ngema, was returning from a funeral.

He was born in Verulum in 1955.

Watch Mbongeni Ngema on stage

Rest well sir Mbongeni Ngema your ways and passion for the theatre will live long pic.twitter.com/eBYRFdHNKI December 28, 2023

In a statement, the Ngema family said they were devastated about Ngema’s passing in a car crash in the Eastern Cape.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and a patriot, Mbongeni Ngema.”

Award winning

Ngema is best known for his award-winning works that include Sarafina and Woza Albert. Among his many hit songs is Stimela sa se Zola. An entertaining artist of note, Ngema’s works reflected the spirit of resistance during the Westwood’s of apartheid and liberation struggle.

He was also married to Sarafina! lead actor Leleti Khumalo. They were married for 14 years before announcing their split in 2005 following reports of abuse by Khumalo.

Mbongeni Ngema, a proudly South African was conferred the award as one of the greatest writers of the 21st century in New York for his work on Broadway 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🤯🤯



May his name live forever🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jig1j4wcfb — TK_Nala 📚 (@NalaThokozane) December 28, 2023

The Ngema family said they will share further details about the funeral arrangements in due course.

ALSO READ: Sarafina! wraps up a successful 2023 with honours at Marrakech Film Festival

Condolences

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed her deep sadness at the passing of Ngema.

“We have learned with shock of the untimely passing of internationally acclaimed veteran of theatre Mbongeni Ngema. He was the finest producer, composer and lyricist of our time, period.

“We have lost a true legend, a doyen and genuine ambassador of theatre. On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and our people we send our deepest condolences to his family for this great loss” said Dube-Ncube.

Dr. Mbongeni Ngema – Stimela sase Zola rest well king 🕊️🕊️🕊️#RIPMbongeniNgema pic.twitter.com/A7bQrdmkce — above the average (@GeorgeBeatsSA) December 28, 2023

Dube-Ncube said Madlokovu, as Mbongeni was affectionately referred to by his clan name did not only creatively conscientize South Africans about the political landscape in the country during apartheid but exported the story of the struggle of the oppressed people of South Africa to the world.

“His contribution carved an indelible mark in our journey towards freedom,” Dube-Ncube said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heartbreak as South Africans bid farewell to ‘7de Laan’ after 23 years