African countries dance to the same tune at 50th National Arts Festival

The National Arts Festival (NAF) and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) with The Embassy of France to South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi, present Third Space, a series of collaborative creative dance artworks at this year’s festival that celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“The project is an endeavour to renew audience interest- and stimulate Dance Makers’ creativity in the contemporary dance space in South Africa,” said cultural attaché and deputy director at IFAS, Sophie Boulé.

“While investing in high artistic values, facilitating cultural exchange between African countries and ultimately supporting local artists in rural and peri-urban areas.”

The project involves creative residencies accompanied by a series of workshops hosted by local arts organisations, guest choreographers, and scenographers.

“The Third Space is the possibility for something new to emerge, it’s a space for meetings across social groups and function, it’s about being and making together,” explained NAF Artistic Director Rucera Seethal.

Also involved are dancers from Mozambique, Uganda and Tanzania within three communities in Duncan Village in Eastern Cape (Gompo Community Arts Centre), George in the Western Cape (KUBU Collective), and Emakhazeni (Angle Theatre Collaborative) in Mpumalanga.

The three new dance creations coming out of these residencies will be showcased first within the local communities and then at the ongoing National Arts Festival as part of the curated programme, with plans to help facilitate these being presented in other African countries, as well as marketed to international festivals.

Standard Bank Young Artists at NAF

For more than three decades, the Standard Bank Young Artist Award has remained one of South Africa’s most important and highly respected platforms for the development of the arts.

Young Artist Award winner for Music, Zoë Modiga captured the audience at NAF on the first weekend when she performed, supported by Makhanda Kwantu Choir.

“Our journey with Makhandas beloved Makhanda Kwantu Choir began at this year’s Masicule and we are so incredibly grateful to have shared in the monumental occasion of Nomthandazo: amahubo where they gave heart, bones and breath to some of our works: Umdali, Isegazini, indlela, imithandazo yethu and my grandmothers favourite, kanye nawe…and a big thank you to each member as well as the conductors, Kepa & Loyiso” Modiga wrote in appreciation.

Other 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) Award winners are set to premiere their brand new creations on the Main Programme of the 50th NAF from 20-30 June 2024.

