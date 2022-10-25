WATCH: Cop Thapelo Molomo sings his way to Idols SA top 4

Faizel Patel

Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo is not your ordinary South African police officer. By day, he fights crime, but Molomo also excels on the entertainment stage.

Molomo has been making waves recently following his entry in the South African Idols music competition.

The 29-year-old, who is a psychologist at the South African Police Service Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) in Brits, North West, has taken the Idols Season 18 by storm with his flamboyant vocal talent and extravagant performances.

“The South African Police Service congratulates Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo, one of the contestants who has made it through to Idols SA Top 4. The Saps wishes Thapelo best of luck on his Idols SA journey,” tweeted Saps.

#sapsHQ The South African Police Service congratulates Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo, one of the contestants who has made it through to #IdolsSA TOP 4. The SAPS wishes Thapelo best of luck on his Idols SA journey. NP pic.twitter.com/1t5Ygl9tkR— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) October 25, 2022

Where is Thapelo Molomo from?

Molomo, who hails from the streets of Dipetsaneng Village, close to Mokopane in Limpopo, is highly talented, with a melodic voice that left the Idols SA judges speechless.

He joined the force in April 2021, and part of his duties include offering trauma debriefing, counselling and other employee health and wellness-related issues.

“He has a great passion for music, which is the driving force behind his participation in the 2022 Idols SA Competition, a talent search competition with the aim to realise and help build the talents of individuals.”

Success

Saps said Molomo is grateful for the opportunity and support.

“He attributes his success to the immense support he is receiving from his colleagues and family, dedication to music, his humility and being focused.

“He also urged other potential contestants to follow their dreams, unleash their potential and make their mark in the world,” Saps said.

Music

Idols SA said after a few attempts at making a mark in the music business, Molomo relishes being part of Idols South Africa, an experience he describes as the “biggest stage” he has been on.

Thapelo did what he does best during last night's #IdolsSA show. Scroll through the images for a link to each of his performances, and remember to give him your votes if you deem him worthy.— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 24, 2022

“Despite being open to trying out different genres, Molomo’s passion lies in soul music. One his musical heroes is Michael Bolton. ‘I’m all about love, and his personality is all about love.’”

Molomo’s performance

Watch Molomo perform ‘End of the Road’ by Boyz II Men.

