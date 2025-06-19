TV

WATCH: 'Youngins' stars confirm final season in Soweto

19 June 2025

The show delves deeper into the lives of its young characters as they navigate the challenges of growing up in modern-day South Africa.

Youngins lead actors. Picture: Supplied

Youngins stars Kealeboga Masango (Buhle) and Toka Mtabane (Khaya) have announced that the show has been renewed for another season.

The pair shared the news during the Youth Day celebration held at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto.

“So, we might be dropping a season three of Youngins. We’ve been holding it in, hey. We couldn’t keep the secret anymore,” Kea said.

Season three is set to continue where the previous season left off, delving deeper into the lives of its young characters as they navigate the challenges of growing up in modern-day South Africa.

Kea Masango: ‘Our stories are being told’

Kea said the show has made a significant impact on her own life.

“The show tells real stories and brings authenticity to what teenagers and the younger generation go through.

“It’s had a huge impact on me because, finally, our stories are being told. We dive into what really happens in high school — it’s almost like educating both the older and younger generations.”

Also speaking about the show’s impact, Toka said it resonates with viewers of all ages.

“I get why adults enjoy Youngins — it gives them a nostalgic feel, almost like a modern-day Yizo Yizo.

“But for young people, it’s more than just entertainment. They see themselves in us — the good and the bad — and it becomes a learning experience.”

The release date for the third and final season of Youngins has not yet been announced.

