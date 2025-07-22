Shimza’s ‘Hang Awt’ in Thembisa puts the vibes on hold due to protests as he rocks Europe

Shimza, who is from Thembisa, is currently on a two-month tour of Europe and North Africa.

DJ Shimza’s eatery The Hang Awt 1632 temporarily closed its doors following protests in Thembisa. Picture: shimza.dj/Instagram

DJ Shimza’s eatery, The Hang Awt 1632 in Thembisa, closed its doors on Monday in respect of the community protests that had gripped the Ekurhuleni township.

“Based on the recent events happening in and around Thembisa, we have decided to put the vibes on hold for now,” read the brief statement.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to assess the situation. We are committed to reopening as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be communicated via our official social media platforms.”

Thembisa community members took to the streets on Sunday night and Monday to protest against the electricity tariff implemented by the City of Ekurhuleni, as new electricity charges came into effect on 1 July for the 2025-26 financial year.

Residents expressed concern over fixed monthly fees of just under R109 for single-phase connections and more than R200 for three-phase connections.

The new charges follow a 12.74% national electricity tariff increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), effective from April 1, 2025.

The Hang Awt 1632 is expected to open for business after the suspension of the protests.

Thembisa community wins

However, following the heated protests, City of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza suspended the new fixed electricity tariff charge until further notice.

Addressing residents outside Rabasotho Community Hall, Xhakaza expressed relief that the protests had not resulted in any reported injuries.

“It has been painful since this morning and last night when you decided to take to the streets. We must agree that some people have no interest in coming up with solutions,” he said.

Shimza in Europe

Real name Ashley Raphala, Shimza is currently on a two-month-long European and North African tour that has already seen him play DJ sets.

The tour started in early July, where he performed in Egypt , followed by sets in Spain, Morocco and France. When the protests kicked off on Sunday night in his beloved Thembisa, Shimza was performing at Ibiza’s Playa Soleil.

He’ll be performing in Greece and Italy in the coming days. His tour is expected to wrap up in early September.

