WATCH: Kenny Kunene shows off his Amapiano DJing skills

The flamboyant politician, and part-time DJ, recently took to Instagram to showcase his Amapiano mixing talents,

MMC of transport, Kenny Kunene during the War On Potholes campaign launch at Ward 90, Hyde Park on 10 July 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Kenny Kunene, the self-styled “Sushi King” (a title that’s stuck from his club-owning days), is once again making waves. This time it’s not in boardrooms or politics as the MMC of transport and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance.

Instead, it’s showing off his Amapiano DJing skills behind the decks.

Spinning a smooth set of pure instrumental Amapiano, Kunene had netizens seriously impressed.

Known for his love of fast cars, champagne lifestyles, and bold public appearances, Kunene proved that his flair extends to music as well. In a short clip, Kenny Kunene can be seen blending beats seamlessly, posted to his official account, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) heavyweight bobbed his head in rhythm as comments flooded in, praising his “unexpected but fire” skills.

“He’s got rhythm! Who knew Kenny had this side to him?” One fan posted. Others called him “DJ Sushi,” applauding his ability to move between politics and partying with ease.

Kunene also revealed his close friendship with celebrated amapiano star DJ Stokie.

The pair have often been spotted together at exclusive music events. Kunene was a guest at Stokie’s twin children’s birthday party, where he posed dressed in a fashionable Burberry shirt for sweet snaps with the kids. The bond between the two proves that politics and piano beats can indeed coexist. Kunene once more shows off his Amapiano DJ-ing flair at events like these.

At times serving as the acting mayor of Johannesburg during key council absences, Kunene remains deeply involved in public service.

In 2025, he remains a senior figure in the Patriotic Alliance, a growing force in South African coalition politics. His charisma and connections continue to make him a central player both in city chambers and social circles. Kunene’s Amapiano DJ-ing skills have become another way he captures attention, blending politics and music.

Kenny Kunene always seems to find a way to be at the centre of the action.