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‘A great loss for the music industry’: Tributes pour in for Durban DJ Boonu

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

26 March 2026

04:26 pm

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Kwaito star and original Big Nuz member Sfiso Mshengu, also known as Bhar, told The Citizen they were saddened by Boonu's sudden passing.

DJ Boonu on stage

DJ Boonu. Picture: X/Twitter

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Tributes are pouring in for Durban DJ Andile Chili, popularly known as DJ Boonu.

His company, Swidi Films, confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday.

The company described him as a valued member of the creative community.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Andile Chili,” the statement reads.

“Mr Chili, widely known as DJ Boonu, was a valued member of the creative community whose passion, talent and contribution to the industry will always be remembered. His presence brought energy, creativity, and inspiration to those who had the privilege of working with him.”

“On behalf of Swidi Films, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who knew and loved him during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

ALSO READ: SA tributes flood in for peace advocate Nicholas ‘Fink’ Haysom

‘A great loss for the music industry’

DJ Boonu rose to prominence as the official DJ for the music group Big Nuz.

Kwaito star and original Big Nuz member Sfiso Mshengu, also known as Bhar, told The Citizen that they are saddened by Boonu’s passing. He said the industry has suffered a significant loss.

“It’s a great loss for the South African music industry, especially in eThekwini, because DJ Boonu was everything for our industry. He was a great promoter, he has been running PR companies, he ran Swidi Films, and he was an event organiser. Basically, he was everything that our artists needed to grow in the industry,” he said.

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Memorial and funeral details have not yet been announced.

Tributes continue to pour in for Boonu on social media.

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