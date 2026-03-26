‘A great loss for the music industry’: Tributes pour in for Durban DJ Boonu

Kwaito star and original Big Nuz member Sfiso Mshengu, also known as Bhar, told The Citizen they were saddened by Boonu's sudden passing.

Tributes are pouring in for Durban DJ Andile Chili, popularly known as DJ Boonu.

His company, Swidi Films, confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday.

The company described him as a valued member of the creative community.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Andile Chili,” the statement reads.

“Mr Chili, widely known as DJ Boonu, was a valued member of the creative community whose passion, talent and contribution to the industry will always be remembered. His presence brought energy, creativity, and inspiration to those who had the privilege of working with him.”

“On behalf of Swidi Films, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who knew and loved him during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

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‘A great loss for the music industry’

DJ Boonu rose to prominence as the official DJ for the music group Big Nuz.

Kwaito star and original Big Nuz member Sfiso Mshengu, also known as Bhar, told The Citizen that they are saddened by Boonu’s passing. He said the industry has suffered a significant loss.

“It’s a great loss for the South African music industry, especially in eThekwini, because DJ Boonu was everything for our industry. He was a great promoter, he has been running PR companies, he ran Swidi Films, and he was an event organiser. Basically, he was everything that our artists needed to grow in the industry,” he said.

Memorial and funeral details have not yet been announced.

Tributes continue to pour in for Boonu on social media.

Heartbroken to hear of DJ Boonu's passing.



We shared a special moment together at Menzi High School just days ago. A man who gave back.



Condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace. 🕊️



#RIPDJBoonu pic.twitter.com/oNsFoDETxI — MEC Meyer (@MeyerMecKZN) March 25, 2026

#GENews 🕊️ | Rest In Eternal Peace DJ Boonu ❤️‍🔥🎶



We are saddened by the passing of industry heavyweight— DJ Boonu, whose real name was Andile Chili. DJ Boonu was a Durban-based Gqom DJ and producer known for hits like "uSwidi Wodwa," "Idliso," and "Abangani Bami". Often… pic.twitter.com/dlZhyseOB5 March 25, 2026

Rest In Peace Dj Boonu 🥹🙏🕯️ pic.twitter.com/q90P98qw5O — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 25, 2026

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