Showmax and Joburg Film Festival give 7 budding directors a chance in the big time [VIDEO]

Two years and 296 submissions after the Joburg Film Festival and Showmax decided to give the opportunity to budding filmmakers.

Audiences at this year’s Joburg Film Festival will get to watch the seven chosen films from these first-time directors.

“We have helped filmmakers like Mandla N and Kelsey Egan produce their first movies, which both went on to win Saftas [South African Film and Television Awards] and achieve incredible success,” said Showmax’s head of content, Tracy Ann van Rooyen.

“So we’re delighted to showcase a new wave of filmmakers at this year’s Joburg Film Festival.”

The Showmax Joburg Festival partnership

In 2023, in partnership with the Joburg Film Festival, Showmax shared an open call for a slate of movies from first-time film directors from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Seven films from the lucky seven directors will have their world premieres at this year’s festival which runs from 11-16 March 2025, before streaming on Showmax from April.

A panel made up of industry experts had the tough task of cutting the hundreds of submissions to a moderate seven.

Part of this panel was Showmax’s then executive head of content, Allan Sperling; Joburg Film Festival curator Nhlanhla Ndaba; MultiChoice content executives Jakki Anyanzwa, Sanele Shibe, Victor Aghahowa and Wikus du Toit; and award-winning independent filmmakers Femi Odugbemi for West Africa, Njoki Muhoho for East Africa and Pat van Heerden for South Africa.

The jury was chaired by Cheryl Uys-Allie, the former Africa director for the MultiChoice Talent Factory film academies in Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

The directors making their debut weren’t just thrown into the deep end; they were paired with experienced production companies, such as Urban Brew, which lent a hand in four of the seven films.

The films

Adam, directed by Liyema Speelman

Adam follows a headstrong teenager who clashes with his idealistic teacher at a militaristic farm school.

Marko Vorster (Francois in Donkerbos) plays the leading role of Adam.

Dirk Stoltz (DeWet Basson in 7de Laan) portrays the role of teacher, with Safta nominee Inge Beckmann (Wyfie) as his mother.

The cast also includes 2024 Safta Best Actress winner Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King, DAM), Dillon Windvogel (Spinners, Blood & Water), and Paul Strydom (Reënboogrant, Spooksoeker).

The drama is written by Winford Collings and directed by Liyema Speelman, inspired by their own brutal experiences at high school.

Bet I Love You, directed by Nigeria’s Joseph Duke

Bet I Love You was directed by Nigeria’s Joseph Duke and follows Rex, a compulsive gambler who lands himself in hot water when he loses the lobola money meant for his sister’s wedding.

Realising that his addiction is jeopardising both his family’s reputation and his relationship, he scrambles to make things right.

The Queen’s Khumbuza Meyiwa stars as Rex. Nosipho Majola (Uzalo) as Nthabi and Smangele Mhlongo (Uzalo) as Aunt Lungi, the opportunistic wedding planner.

Kites, directed by Menzi Mzimela

In this Menzi Mzimela-directed film, Sihle played by Craig Nobela from The Queen, reluctantly agrees to chauffeur his DJ friends around Joburg for their big audition at the city’s hottest club.

Their night takes a wild turn when they end up having to get rid of a dead body.

Bobo, directed by Maurice Muendo

Directed by Kenya’s Maurice Muendo, the film is centred on Bobo whose dreams are dashed when she misses a chance to secure a bursary and discovers her family is on the brink of losing their land to a loan shark.

Newcomer Faith Muthoni leads this story, supported by Kelly Njeri Gathoni (Jiji), Zak Matasi (4Play), Elvis Makutsa (Selina), Thuita Mwangi (Pepeta), Naitwa Louisa (Kina), and Catherine Buluma (Tehanani).

Perfect Match, directed by Mphomotseng Hoelejane

This Mphomotseng Hoelejane-directed film sees the main character, Muzi Nyathi, wilt to pressure from his father to secure his future as CEO by hastily proposing to his girlfriend, Dudu.

However, a comical mix-up caused by his merry uncles during lobola negotiations leads to the uptight Nyathi ending up engaged to outspoken Anele instead.

Nay Maps (Mxolisi Xulu in Uzalo) stars as Nyathi opposite Lungelo Madondo (Uzalo) as Anele.

Pheletso, directed by Zack Mtombeni

Mpho Sibeko (Blood & Water) stars as KB, a charming, ambitious young man who seems to have it all – until one wild night lands him in hospital with almost no recollection of how he ended up there.

Kay Bikitsha (Nozuko in Gqeberha: The Empire) co-stars as Detective Grace, opposite the likes of Zazi Kunene (Generations: The Legacy), Sekoati Tsubane (Kabelo on 7de Laan) and Safta Best Actor nominee Nkosinathi Emanuel Gweva (Thina Sobabili).

Ndingowakho, directed by Siphokazi Mtila

After growing up with her aunt in the suburbs, Thandi is forced to move back to the township and in with her estranged mother, Phindi, due to her poor academic performance at school.

Pamela Mabedumane (Umzi Watsha) stars as Thandi, with Safta nominee Talitha Ndima (Soft Life) as Phindi. Also look out for Zukisa Matola (Uzalo) and Lebo Pelesane (Muvhango).

