WATCH: ‘Real Housewives of Durban’s’ Nonku Williams is married to Jesus, again!

Nonku Williams declares her new spiritual union, married to Jesus and drama-free!

Reality TV star Nonku Williams is turning over a new leaf, again.

The Showmax Real Housewives of Durban alum, known for her fiery personality and headline-making relationships, has declared that she is officially off the market.

But this time, it’s not a man who’s won her heart, it’s Jesus Christ. She’s previously declared her devotion and marriage to the Savior, wearing a wedding ring in a social media post.

“I’m very much single. In fact, I’m not single—I’m married. I’m married to Jesus Christ, my Lord, and my Savior,” Nonku announced, exuding a sense of serenity that contrasts sharply with the drama that has defined much of her reality TV journey.

Spiritual Renewal (again!)

Seated in the tranquil sanctuary of her home, which she describes as her “safe haven”, a camera pans over Nonku as she enjoys a moment of peace.

The scene starkly contrasts the explosive arguments viewers have seen her engage in, notably, her clashes with castmember Slee Ndlovu.

But this time, it’s all about divine love, not feuds.

To reinforce her renewed faith, Nonku reads from Psalm 27:1, a verse that resonates deeply with her transformation:

“The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

It’s a poignant reminder that God is a God.

Of second (or fourth?) chances, something Nonku embraces wholeheartedly.

Love, drama and a controversial past

Nonku Willams, Image supplied

Nonku’s relationship history is as headline-worthy as her TV moments.

In the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she admitted to dating a married man.

Then came her brief romance with a British suitor, whose intentions were questionable.

Her most talked-about relationship? That would be with KZN businessman Dumisani “Rough Diamond” Ndlazi (RD), who she came out of celibacy for.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODdurban) stars Nonku Williams and Dumisani Ndlazi. Image: X

Their highly publicised split led to accusations of fraud from RD, who indicated that he would take legal action against her. He also admitted to doing jail time for a few months in 2016.

And let’s not forget that Nonku shares a child with the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane, who was married to her RHOD season one co-star, Ayanda Ncwane.

Fresh start — Or another phase?

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Durban ended with fireworks, as tensions erupted between two rival camps.

On one side, Sorisha Naidoo, Angel Ndlela, Slee Ndlovu, and Ameigh Thompson; on the other, Nonku, Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, and Zama Ngcobo.

Sorisha dramatically exited the reunion, vowing never to speak to Nonku or Jojo again, a fitting conclusion to a season filled with alliances, betrayals, and unforgettable drama.

Yet, as RHOD gears up for another season, Nonku remains one of its longest-serving stars.

Will her spiritual marriage mark the beginning of a more peaceful chapter, or is it simply another season of reinvention? Only time (and reality TV cameras) will tell.