Silwerskerm Awards: Here are the nominees in the documentary and short film categories

JUST IN: The Silwerskerm Award nominations for documentary and short films have been announced. Take a look....
The kykNET Silwerskerm Festival is in full swing at The Rotunda in Camps Bay, Cape Town, with Saturday being the last day for film buffs to gorge themselves on a smorgasbord of local documentaries, short films and feature films.
Each year, the festival continues to grow from strength to strength, giving recognition to the exceptional talent and creativity within the film industry.
First round of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV
The first half of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV will take place on Saturday morning at The Bay Hotel in Camps Bay, where the following awards will be handed out:
- Winners in the technical categories across all genres;
- Winners in the short film and documentary categories; and
- Winners in selected feature film categories
The nominees for this section of the awards have now been announced. At this occasion, Marida Swanepoel – a founding member of kykNET, among other achievements – will also be honoured for her lifetime contribution.
The winners in the categories for TV, Best Feature Films and Best Feature Film Actors, will be revealed on Saturday night at the glamorous awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
ALSO READ: And the nominations for the 2025 kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV are…
Nominees in the short film categories for established and rising filmmakers
Best Script in a Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker
- Min of Meer – Anél Wood
- Kinnetafel – Stevie Cupido
- Sewe – Karlé Briedenhann
Best Directing in a Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker
- Alma op pad – Jana-Marie Hey
- Kinnetafel – Stevie Cupido
- Min of Meer – Cindy Swanepoel
Best Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker
- Alma op pad
- Min of Meer
- Kinnetafel
Best Cinematography in a Short Film
- Hier – Chris Lotz
- ARK – Jorrie van der Walt
- Alma op pad – Jorrie van der Walt
Best Editing in a Short Film
- Alma op pad – Canya Cruywagen
- ARK – Leon Visser
- Hier – Byron Davis en Robert dos Santos
- Min of Meer – Alan Sayers en Regardt Visser
- Totsiens, Selina – Regardt Visser
Best Actor in a Short Film
- Viljé Maritz – Sewe
- Jihad Otto – Tussen die kwashale
- David Viviers – Hier
Best Actress in a Short Film
- Lorraine Burger – Totsiens, Selina
- Lauren Joseph – Kinnetafel
- Clementine Mosimane – Totsiens, Selina
- Liezl de Kock – Min of Meer
Best Short Film by an Established Filmmaker
- ARK
- Hier
- Totsiens, Selina
Nominees in the documentary films category
Best Directing in a Short Documentary
- Felix by die koppie – Xolani Nhlapo
- Tussen Hemel en Aarde – Ursula Ludick
- Vet vannie land – Danielle McDonald
Best Editing in a Short Documentary
- Vet vannie land – Jurg Slabbert
- Felix by die koppie – De Wyk Pretorius
- Jan Bloed – Adi van der Walt
ALSO READ: ‘Moses of Westbury’: Former Fast Guns gangster faces demons of the past in ‘Jan Bloed’ doccie
Best Short Documentary
- Vet vannie land
- Felix by die koppie
- Jan Bloed
- Tussen Hemel en Aarde
kykNET Silwerskermfees: Tickets and programme
- The kykNET Silwerskermfees Film Festival runs until Saturday, 23 August 2025 at The Rotunda in Camps Bay, Cape Town.
- Tickets are available from Quicket.