Silwerskerm Awards: Here are the nominees in the documentary and short film categories

Picture of Cornelia Le Roux

By Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

8 minute read

22 August 2025

06:28 pm

JUST IN: The Silwerskerm Award nominations for documentary and short films have been announced. Take a look....

The kykNET Silwerskerm Festival is currently in its 13th year. Picture: Supplied

The kykNET Silwerskerm Festival is in full swing at The Rotunda in Camps Bay, Cape Town, with Saturday being the last day for film buffs to gorge themselves on a smorgasbord of local documentaries, short films and feature films.

Each year, the festival continues to grow from strength to strength, giving recognition to the exceptional talent and creativity within the film industry.

First round of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV

The first half of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV will take place on Saturday morning at The Bay Hotel in Camps Bay, where the following awards will be handed out:

  • Winners in the technical categories across all genres;
  • Winners in the short film and documentary categories; and
  • Winners in selected feature film categories

The nominees for this section of the awards have now been announced. At this occasion, Marida Swanepoel – a founding member of kykNET, among other achievements – will also be honoured for her lifetime contribution.

The winners in the categories for TV, Best Feature Films and Best Feature Film Actors, will be revealed on Saturday night at the glamorous awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The kykNET Silwerskerm Awards ceremonies will take place on Saturday, 23 August. Picture: Supplied

Nominees in the short film categories for established and rising filmmakers

Best Script in a Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker

‘Min of Meer’ has been nominated fornBest Script. Picture: Supplied
  • Min of Meer – Anél Wood
  • Kinnetafel – Stevie Cupido
  • Sewe – Karlé Briedenhann

Best Directing in a Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker

  • Alma op pad – Jana-Marie Hey
  • Kinnetafel – Stevie Cupido
  • Min of Meer – Cindy Swanepoel

Best Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker

  • Alma op pad
  • Min of Meer
  • Kinnetafel

Best Cinematography in a Short Film

  • Hier – Chris Lotz
  • ARK – Jorrie van der Walt
  • Alma op pad – Jorrie van der Walt

Best Editing in a Short Film

  • Alma op pad – Canya Cruywagen
  • ARK – Leon Visser
  • Hier – Byron Davis en Robert dos Santos
  • Min of Meer – Alan Sayers en Regardt Visser
  • Totsiens, Selina – Regardt Visser

Best Actor in a Short Film

  • Viljé Maritz – Sewe
  • Jihad Otto – Tussen die kwashale
  • David Viviers – Hier

Best Actress in a Short Film

  • Lorraine Burger – Totsiens, Selina
  • Lauren Joseph – Kinnetafel
  • Clementine Mosimane – Totsiens, Selina
  • Liezl de Kock – Min of Meer

Best Short Film by an Established Filmmaker

  • ARK
  • Hier
  • Totsiens, Selina

Nominees in the documentary films category

Best Directing in a Short Documentary

Jannie du plessis tussen hemel en aarde silwerskerm awards
Springbok legend Jannie du Plessis opens up about losing his baby son in the documentary ‘Tussen Hemel en Aarde’. Picture: Supplied
  • Felix by die koppie – Xolani Nhlapo
  • Tussen Hemel en Aarde – Ursula Ludick
  • Vet vannie land – Danielle McDonald

Best Editing in a Short Documentary

  • Vet vannie land – Jurg Slabbert
  • Felix by die koppie – De Wyk Pretorius
  • Jan Bloed – Adi van der Walt

Best Short Documentary

Jan Bloed Westbury gangster documentary of Alister Fortuin Silwerskermfees
Former Fast Guns and Varados gangster Alister Fortuin faces the demons of his past in ‘Jan Bloed’. Pictures: Supplied
  • Vet vannie land
  • Felix by die koppie
  • Jan Bloed
  • Tussen Hemel en Aarde

