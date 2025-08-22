Silwerskerm Awards: Here are the nominees in the documentary and short film categories

JUST IN: The Silwerskerm Award nominations for documentary and short films have been announced. Take a look....

The kykNET Silwerskerm Festival is in full swing at The Rotunda in Camps Bay, Cape Town, with Saturday being the last day for film buffs to gorge themselves on a smorgasbord of local documentaries, short films and feature films.

Each year, the festival continues to grow from strength to strength, giving recognition to the exceptional talent and creativity within the film industry.

First round of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV

The first half of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV will take place on Saturday morning at The Bay Hotel in Camps Bay, where the following awards will be handed out:

Winners in the technical categories across all genres;

Winners in the short film and documentary categories; and

Winners in selected feature film categories

The nominees for this section of the awards have now been announced. At this occasion, Marida Swanepoel – a founding member of kykNET, among other achievements – will also be honoured for her lifetime contribution.

The winners in the categories for TV, Best Feature Films and Best Feature Film Actors, will be revealed on Saturday night at the glamorous awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The kykNET Silwerskerm Awards ceremonies will take place on Saturday, 23 August. Picture: Supplied

Nominees in the short film categories for established and rising filmmakers

Best Script in a Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker

‘Min of Meer’ has been nominated fornBest Script. Picture: Supplied

Min of Meer – Anél Wood

Kinnetafel – Stevie Cupido

Sewe – Karlé Briedenhann

Best Directing in a Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker

Alma op pad – Jana-Marie Hey

Kinnetafel – Stevie Cupido

Min of Meer – Cindy Swanepoel

Best Short Film by a Rising Filmmaker

Alma op pad

Min of Meer

Kinnetafel

Best Cinematography in a Short Film

Hier – Chris Lotz

ARK – Jorrie van der Walt

Alma op pad – Jorrie van der Walt

Best Editing in a Short Film

Alma op pad – Canya Cruywagen

ARK – Leon Visser

Hier – Byron Davis en Robert dos Santos

Min of Meer – Alan Sayers en Regardt Visser

Totsiens, Selina – Regardt Visser

Best Actor in a Short Film

Viljé Maritz – Sewe

Jihad Otto – Tussen die kwashale

David Viviers – Hier

Best Actress in a Short Film

Lorraine Burger – Totsiens, Selina

Lauren Joseph – Kinnetafel

Clementine Mosimane – Totsiens, Selina

Liezl de Kock – Min of Meer

Best Short Film by an Established Filmmaker

ARK

Hier

Totsiens, Selina

Nominees in the documentary films category

Best Directing in a Short Documentary

Springbok legend Jannie du Plessis opens up about losing his baby son in the documentary ‘Tussen Hemel en Aarde’. Picture: Supplied

Felix by die koppie – Xolani Nhlapo

Tussen Hemel en Aarde – Ursula Ludick

Vet vannie land – Danielle McDonald

Best Editing in a Short Documentary

Vet vannie land – Jurg Slabbert

Felix by die koppie – De Wyk Pretorius

Jan Bloed – Adi van der Walt

Best Short Documentary

Former Fast Guns and Varados gangster Alister Fortuin faces the demons of his past in ‘Jan Bloed’. Pictures: Supplied

Vet vannie land

Felix by die koppie

Jan Bloed

Tussen Hemel en Aarde

