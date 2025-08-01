‘Son of Gayton McKenzie’: Calvyn Le’John says he doesn’t live with the title

Le’John admitted that SuperSport United Football Club was bought through family businesses established by McKenzie.

The son of the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Calvyn Le’John, said he lives under the radar and that he steers away from the ‘son of Gayton McKenzie’ title.

“I don’t live with the title of ‘the son of Gayton McKenzie’, I’ve never lived like that,” said Le’John in a recent interview with Robert Marawa on his radio show.

“I’ve always tried to keep under the radar.”

Le’John came under the spotlight recently after buying SuperSport United Football Club for R50 million and renaming it Siwelele FC.

The acquisition of SuperSport has been criticised for multiple reasons, mainly for taking away the established club from Tshwane and, more controversially, for the conflict of interest in the son of the minister of sport owning a soccer club in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie says he’s ‘gonna fight very hard’ for at least one Bok game to be broadcast to everyone

McKenzie’s family businesses

Le’John admitted that the buying of SuperSport was made through the family businesses, which McKenzie established.

“In my personal capacity, I am not a millionaire. I got my inheritance early; I’d like to believe because my father, when he was appointed minister, he was no longer allowed to do business. So all the family businesses were then moved to my name,” said McKenzie’s eldest son.

The McKenzie family has interests in mining, transport, hotels and publishing, among the confirmed ones by Le’John.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the Patriotic Alliance. You have taken full control of the family businesses; you move differently than me. You’re taking the businesses in another direction, and I trust you, don’t always agree, but I trust you,” wrote McKenzie on Facebook in early July.

“I agree fully with your purchase of SuperSport because we both stood at the deathbed of my father and your grandad, and we promised that we will always look after Siwelele.”

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie: ‘Sustainable, long-term employment for most artists remains implausible’

Different surnames

Le’John said that on the day he was born, McKenzie was sentenced to 17 years in prison, which made his mother want to distance herself and Le’John from any association with the minister of sport.

“My mother then decided she’s not going to give her child the surname ‘McKenzie’. She didn’t want her child to grow up with the surname of a prisoner,” shared the businessman.

“So, she gave me her surname, Le’John.”

In the aforementioned McKenzie Facebook post, the minister said Le’John was born just five hours after he was sentenced.

“You were born five hours after I had been jailed for 17 years. You grew up seeing me through jail bars. You never visited me on the weekends of the home games of Siwelele because you and your grandpa would go and watch the games religiously, just like me and him when I was young.”

ALSO READ: ‘It was an awesome moment’: Tshegofatso Mabasa’s mother on being included in the Pirates doccie

‘My father is my teacher, mentor’

Le’John said he has been in business most of his life, learning from his father, whom he described as his mentor.

“My father is my teacher, my mentor. I love him, I respect him, and I admire him.”

“Some would say I’m a daddy’s boy, but he’s taught me all I know.”

Le’John said McKenzie hasn’t just taught him, but said his life story has been an inspiration to other people.

After serving his time in prison, McKenzie leveraged his experiences to become a motivational speaker and author, sharing his story of transformation from a life of crime.

His most popular book is 2013’s A Hustler’s Bible: Words to Hustle by.

“He’s one of those people that show you that you can literally come from nothing, and he came from below zero and made it to where he is,” shared Le’John.

NOW READ: Nomzamo Mbatha shuts down Paul Mashatile dating rumours with Airbnb receipts