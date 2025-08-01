Big league global Padel event comes to SA

The South African Invitational is being billed as the largest professional Padel event on the continent to date.

Padel fans are in for a treat next month. International court stars head to the Wanderers Stadium to showcase the growing sport.

The hybrid game between tennis and squash keeps gaining momentum locally as courts, enthusiasts and clubs multiply annually.

Twelve professionally ranked players from Spain and Argentina will be taking to a purpose-built court at the cricket ground. The South African Invitational takes place between 15 and 17 August. Headliners include Padel pros Agustín Tapia, Arturo Coello, Juan Lebrón, Ale Galán and Fernando Belasteguín.

The format matches the lifestyle element of the game, and the matches will be team-based. The three-day event also promises a full-scale fan experience. It’s complete with matches, local talent, activations, meet-and-greets, live DJs, and food stalls. “This isn’t just about sport. It’s a celebration of Padel in a format that’s never been seen before in South Africa,” organisers said.

A first for South African Padel

According to Mohammed Saloojee of the South African Invitational, timing was everything. “We believe that the time is right. The opportunity to bring these players to South Africa was not one we could pass up,” he said. “Understanding the global Padel landscape, the busy international calendar, and a host of big money events coming up all over the place meant that if we didn’t take the opportunity now, it would be unaffordable next year.”

The team-based format is not unfamiliar to pro players, but it’s expected to offer something fresh for local fans, said Saloojee. “All of our leagues that have been run in South Africa are team-based, so we know the excitement that it creates. We believe fans worldwide are going to be enthralled, especially wanting to see how unlikely combinations or never-to-be-seen-again pairs play together.”

The South African Invitational is being billed as the largest professional Padel event on the continent to date. “The only other high-profile international Padel event in Africa is the New Giza P2 in Egypt, and even that doesn’t always guarantee the best players sign up. So, this event is a landmark. It puts the African continent into focus, signalling that Padel is healthy and prospering in Africa.”

It’s the largest Padel event in Africa

Efforts to grow the game at home are woven into the event. Each day will kick off with the SA Championship, a national tournament featuring 24 of the country’s top players. The local final will play out on Sunday between the international fixtures. “It gives our local players the opportunity to rub shoulders with the international stars, share a change room. Also, to learn as much as they can from these players,” Saloojee said. “Our dream is to produce the talent in SA that can compete with the best in the world.”

The tournament is intended to spark greater Padel momentum. “We believe that this is the start of something bigger. This event is almost like our audition,” said Saloojee. “We need the public to come out and support it. We want to make this a truly unforgettable experience. And to signal to the world that South Africa, and Africa, is ready to host the best that Padel has to offer.”

Tickets are available through the Ticketpro website.

