‘It was an awesome moment’: Tshegofatso Mabasa’s mother on being included in the Pirates doccie

Faith is woven into daily life in the Mabasa household, as seen from the very first episode of Pirates' Giants.

The mother of Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, Itumeleng, feels seen and recognised after being included in Pirates’ five-part documentary, Giants.

“But to be honest, it was an awesome moment, you know, to realise that you as a parent are also considered,” said Itumeleng at the screening of the first episode of Giants.

The Giants series takes viewers into the Orlando Pirates’ changing room and the players’ lives outside the field.

The first episode of the five-part series aired last Sunday, and it zooms in on the lives of Mabasa and midfielder Thalente Mbatha, featuring interviews with their families.

“You know, when your child is there, people wonder who brought this child to this earth, how did this person bring him up. It was an interesting thing and I just want to ask that may it continue with other parents as well,” said Itumeleng.

‘I thought it was a joke’

When Mabasa’s mother was first approached about the filming of the doccie, she thought it was a joke.

“For me, it was like a joke. I remember I was a bit rude to the person who came to me.”

She asked, “Why do you want to talk to me? What is it that I’ve done?”

“Then Tshego later phoned to say, ‘Mama, this is what is going to happen?’ Then the day came,” shared Itumeleng.

The first day of shooting took Itumeleng by surprise as she was welcomed into her home by the film crew.

“I remember I had a meeting at school for my grandchild, when I came back, everything was mixed up [but] luckily, my sister was there. I wanted to shout because I want my things to be the way I left them.”

Giants is rooted in faith, family and football. Throughout the first episode, it is clear how much faith plays a role in the Mabasa household.

“Every time when they go to play, then I will quote a verse, or I will tell him about God,” says the sticker’s mother’s mother in the film.

In one part of the doccie, Mabasa’s aunt shares a story about how the forward once slept over a soccer ball as a young boy.

“Tshego loved soccer right from the crèche. Wherever you see him, he would be holding a ball,” says Tumi. “It’s a story that my mother’s very fond of. When I was young, she always said that as a child I never wanted any other toy apart from a ball,” Mabasa says.

