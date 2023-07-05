Five facts to know about Lloyiso Gijana, the opening act for Tamia

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Lloyiso Gijana is an artist and entertainer who originates from the Eastern Cape, a province renowned for its rich artistic heritage.

At a young age, Lloyiso fearlessly pursued his dream of becoming a singer, and it has proven to be a rewarding journey for him.

For those who may not be familiar with Lloyiso, here are five essential facts to know about him.

1. Idols SA contestant in 2015

Lloyiso Gijana was a contestant on season 11 of the popular music show Idols SA.

He was only 16 years old when he joined the competition. Although he did not make it very far in the competition as his journey ended when he was in the top five, he continued to pursue his singing career and achieved success by collaborating with international artists.

Recently, Lloyiso had the opportunity to perform as the opening act for Canadian singer and songwriter Tamia, who is currently on tour in South Africa.

Tamia’s tour started on Tuesday, 4 July, at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, and will end on 8 July, at Time Square in Pretoria.

Lloyiso Gijana. Picture: Instagram / @lloyiso_rsa

2. Signed by Republic Records

The 24-year-old made his presence felt on a global stage after being signed up by Universal Music Group South Africa. He was also the first South African artist to be signed by Republic Records in the US.

Thanks to this incredible opportunity from the record label, Lloyiso had the chance to meet and interact with famous artists like Drake, Ariana Grande, and Post Malone, who are also signed with Universal Music.

3. Praised by musician India Arie

India Arie is a highly respected artist on a global scale, having sold over 3.3 million albums in the US and over 20 million worldwide.

She has been honoured with four Grammy award, including one for the Best RnB album. Notably, her debut album, Acoustic Soul, released in 2000, achieved Gold status in South Africa.

The internationally acclaimed Grammy Award-winning artist India Arie once expressed her admiration for the talented Loyiso on her Instagram page.

4. $5 Million networth

Lloyiso is known as one of the richest Soul Singers and is featured on many popular Soul Singer lists. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, it is estimated that Lloyiso Gijana has a net worth of $5 million.

5. Song against femicide

Lloyiso wrote a heartfelt song in 2020 addressing the issue of women being killed in South Africa (Femicide), which deeply touched the nation and had a powerful impact across the country.

This song held special significance for Lloyiso because it was dedicated to his late friend, Uyinene Mrwetyana, who tragically became a victim of femicide and also dedicated the song to other femicide victims in the country.

Uyinene’s death shook the entire country, and Lloyiso felt the urge to create the song in her memory.

Lloyiso and Uyinene attended the same high school together.

Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered in Claremont, Cape Town, on 24 August 2019.

Lloyiso’s song, titled Madoda Sabelani, was intended to encourage men to take a stand and speak out against femicide in the country.

A CRY TO ALL MEN‼️



OUR WOMEN/ SISTERS AND MOTHERS ARE FIGHTING FOR THIER LIVES IN A WORLD WHERE A WOMEN IS KILLED DAILY!



Why are we so quiet as men when all you can hear is a women’s cry?



Why do we feel entitled to a women’s body?



I believe that men should be protesting✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/xXOozd6MX0— Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) June 16, 2020

