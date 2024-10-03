Ster-Kinekor announces ‘Throwback Cinema’ featuring classic films from 1994 [VIDEO]

Classic films that will be screened at Ster-Kinekor are: The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction and Carrie.

A pulp Fiction poster featuring Uma Thurman. The film is one of the four that will be screened at Ster-Kinekor cinemas this October. Picture: Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

It was Australian hairstylist Tabatha Coffey who once said: “Classics never make a comeback. They wait for that perfect moment to take the spotlight from overdone, tired trends.”

Her words couldn’t be more true as movie outlet Ster-Kinekor announced a line-up for its Throwback Cinema campaign, featuring three of the highest-grossing films of 1994, which were all released 30 years ago, in October of that year.

ALSO READ: Streaming killed the movie star? List of Ster-Kinekor cinemas set to close

The classics

The aforementioned classic films are; The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction and Carrie.

“We are thrilled to be bringing these three top-grossing titles from October 1994 to our screens this October. Like a classic hit, these are classic films that deserve another big screen release,” said chief marketing officer at Ster-Kinekor, Lynne Wylie.

Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman and released on 4 October, The Shawshank Redemption is one of the movies people often mention when they list their all-time favourites.

Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump which tells the story of a young man with a low IQ, recounting the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events.

Directed by the eccentric Quentin Tarantino and released on 25 October 1994, Pulp Fiction remains one of Tarantino’s best works. The film stars a young Samuel L. Jackson with a jerry curl, a youthful John Travolta, and Uma Thurman.

Unlike the other flicks which were released 30 years ago, the teen horror film Carrie came out in 1976. There has been a remake of the film, but nothing hits as hard as seeing Sissy Spacek in full character, drenched in what looks like blood and hitting back at bullies on prom night.

These films will make for a great date night for those who are now senior citizens, who were youth when these films came out.

The Throwback Cinema campaign is also a way for today’s younger generation to experience much-talked-about flicks, at a cinema instead of at home on etv.

“Bringing back popular movie titles from years gone by is proving to be a wonderful must-see-again option for our cinemagoers – and, with the ticket price for these Throwback Cinema titles at R50, what’s not to love,” asked Wylie.

ALSO READ: DStv and Ster-Kinekor in hilarious, epic ‘Game of Thrones’ twar

Where to catch the classics

Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Sandton and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Gateway in Umhlanga; Baywest in Gqeberha; Garden Route in George; Somerset in Somerset West; and Blue Route, Cavendish, N1 City, V&A Waterfront and Tygervalley in Cape Town.

NOW READ: Ster-Kinekor restructures: Big screen e-gaming on the cards