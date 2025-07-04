F1 film star hints at Black Panther role as racing film takes driver’s seat in the box office

Damson Idris could be in line to play the role of T'Challa's son, Toussaint, on the upcoming Black Panther film.

Damson Idirs has hinted at being part of the upcoming Black Panther film. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

F1 film star Damson Idris has hinted at being cast in the third instalment of Black Panther as F1 takes the driver’s seat at the US Box Office.

During a ‘yes or no’ question game on the US TV talk show Today, the host asks Idris if he has had any conversations about being cast as the next Black Panther. The actor excitedly moans and says “yes, no”.

The host says the answer will be taken as a ‘yes’ to the question. “It could mean no,” Idris says with a smile.

The 33-year-old British actor is one of Hollywood’s young leading men, and being linked to prominent roles is a common occurrence.

However, he seems to have all the attributes to be cast as T’Challa II or Toussaint, the son of Nakia (played by Lupita Nyong’o) and the late King T’Challa of Wakanda (portrayed by Chadwick Boseman).

Toussaint is introduced in the final scene of 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, when Nakia brings him to meet his aunt, Shuri (played by Letitia Wright).

The third instalment of Black Panther is reportedly set for a 2028 release.

Revered actor Denzel Washington, in an interview, confirmed that film director Ryan Coogler was writing him a part in the anticipated movie.

F1 film leading the Box Office race

The Apple Original Films F1 is reported to have opened to more than R2 Billion ($144 million) worldwide and just under R1 Billion ($55.6 million) in the US.

“F1 has inspired audiences around the globe with its underdog story and the perfect blend of high-octane racing and human-centred storytelling,” said the head of Worldwide Video, Zack Van Amburg, at Apple Original Films.

The company is behind the creation of the film, and it partnered with Warner Bros. for distribution.

“The film’s outstanding debut reflects both the excitement of Formula 1 and the deeply emotional and entertaining story crafted by the entire cast and creative team,” Van Amburg said.

In the film, Damson plays the role of Joshua Pearce, an arrogant and talented young racer who is the leading driver of a struggling Formula 1 team.

The team owner ropes in an old friend and veteran driver, Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Brad Pitt, to save the team.

Throughout the film, there are generational and personal clashes between the two drivers, who initially think they are different but ultimately realise they are more similar than they initially thought.

Speaking about the film, Damson said the film is full of heart. “I think it’s so relatable and could be equated to real life.”

