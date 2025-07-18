‘Tebello — The Night Piece’ : A German-SA collaborative effort that engaged the audience

The O-Team is a German collective known for its experimental and immersive performances that blends various forms of theatre, music, and art installations.

Samuel Hof of the O-Team and Napo Masheane of Village Gossip Productions. Pictures: Supplied

“Bringing our ‘Night Piece’ to South Africa and reinterpreting it here with wonderful local artists was a very enriching experience,” producer Samuel Hof of the O-Team tells The Citizen.

The collective is in the country to collaborate with renowned South African playwright Napo Masheane, through her company Village Gossip Productions, on Tebello — The Night Piece.

SA German collab

The Night Piece is a collaboration between South African and German artists.

The one-of-a-kind 12-hour artistic meditative performance explores the mystical and transformative power of the night.

The production explores and re-images African and European rituals, offering a unique artistic experience that challenges conventional perceptions of performance art.

“There is no fourth wall. No separation between “actor” and “audience”. No wings to hide behind. Just a living, breathing ensemble — cast, crew, and our phenomenal guests — each of you co-creating this midnight mise-en-scène with every gesture, gasp, and glance,” Masheane shared with The Citizen.

“We enter not merely a show, but a nocturnal ritual—a bold, unscripted symphony of breath, body, and becoming.”

The award-winning Masheane says the characters in this theatre piece don’t just perform, but “they live truthfully under the watchful spotlight of moonlight and metaphor, making magic out of the lines life has improvised for them.”

Tebello — The Night Piece’s good run

Tebello — The Night Piece had a successful preview in Johannesburg and sold-out performances in Lesotho. It was also showcased at the recent National Arts Festival in Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown.

On Friday night, audiences in Bloemfontein at Rag Farm will have a last opportunity to see the critically acclaimed performance.

The intimate experience, which is limited to just 20 to 30 people per performance, invites

attendees on a deeply meditative journey from dusk till dawn, where they are encouraged to

disconnect from the outside world, embrace vulnerability, and connect with themselves and others in a sacred, quiet space.

