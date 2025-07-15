Kelvin Momo’s management team warns of scam when trying to book the music producer

A company operating under the name HDS Concepts has been claiming to represent Kelvin Momo.

Kelvin Momo’s team has warned of a scam by someone caliming to be his manager. Picture: kelvinmomo_/Instagram

Music producer Kelvin Momo’s management team has warned those who want to book him not to go to the wrong management team.

“It has come to our attention that a company operating under the name HDS Concepts has been falsely claiming to represent Kelvin Momo,” read the statement from Tsquared Productions, the legitimate management company.

The statement by Momo’s management stated that a person going by the name ‘Devon’ has claimed to be Momo’s manager.

“We would like to firmly state that Kelvin Momo is not managed by HDS Concepts or any individual claiming to be Devon. These claims are false and misleading.”

‘Kelvin Momo committed to transparency’

“Kelvin Momo and his team are committed to transparency and professionalism in all business dealings.”

In May this year, Momo’s team was forced to apologise to fans after he failed to show up at three confirmed performances.

The Amapiano star, whose real name is Thato Ledwaba, had been scheduled to perform at Café 69, Piano Hub, and Makubenjalo.,

“To our valued fans and patrons, we want to extend our sincerest apologies for missing our scheduled performances.

“Due to unforeseen health issues, our artist, Kelvin Momo, fell ill, forcing us to cancel these highly anticipated gigs,” the statement read.

Rise in cybercrime

Investigator Mike Bolhuis previously told The Citizen that in recent years, there has been a significant rise in these types of cybercrimes in South Africa.

“This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of techniques and tools available, the growing popularity of social media platforms, and the public’s heightened trust in celebrities.

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson recently took to Instagram to warn her followers after a scammer attempted to impersonate her.

The former Generations actress said she received a WhatsApp message from someone claiming to be “Connie Ferguson”. When she checked the number on Truecaller, it appeared as “Madonsela”.

The scammer then video-called her using an old clip from a live workout session she had posted during lockdown.

“After a few seconds, they dropped the call and texted, ‘You saw me, right?’” she said.

Connie made it clear that she does not offer any investment opportunities and urged her followers to remain vigilant.

