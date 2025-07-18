It’s a wrap: A look inside Muvhango’s final day of filming

The final episode of Muvhango will air in August.

Behind the scenes of Muvhango. Picture: Instagram/@muvhangosa

SABC’s first Tshivenda language soap opera, Muvhango, has officially wrapped production after almost three decades on air.

On Thursday, the long-running soapie shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the cast’s emotional final day on set.

“I am really emotional since it’s the last day. I’m going to miss everybody, including all the departments,” said cast member Wavhudi Lidzengu.

Lidzengu joined Muvhango nearly a decade ago at just 17, playing the role of Vhutshilo Mukwevho.

Debuting in 1997, Muvhango made history as South Africa’s first Tshivenda-language soap opera.

It quickly became a cultural staple and a celebration of the indigenous language on mainstream TV.

The final episode will air next month, on 8 August.

Speaking about the show’s cancellation last month, creator and executive producer Duma Ndlovu said it had been a privilege and an honour to create television moments that placed marginalised languages at their centre.

“Muvhango gave an opportunity to an ignored language that has become one of the most celebrated in South Africa now,” he added.

Pimville to replace Muvhango

Muvhango will be replaced by a new telenovela titled Pimville, produced by Bakwena Productions.

SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli confirmed the news in May, stating that the show would help the channel regain audience share.

“Come August, we are launching a new telenovela called Pimville on SABC2, and based on that, we will be really driving that audience share back to SABC2.

“We’re working hard to ensure that the script is relevant and that the storyline does what we need it to do,” she told TV with Thinus.

