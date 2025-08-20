The Corrs bring their first-ever tour to South Africa this November

Do not miss The Corrs' first-ever tour in South Africa this November! Experience nostalgic hits live at two amazing venues.

For the very first time, legendary Irish family band The Corrs are headed to South African shores.

Fans can look forward to a double-dose of nostalgia and timeless hits when the group brings their Talk On Corners Summer 2025 Tour to SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on 22 November 2025, followed by a second performance at Grand Arena, Grand West, in Cape Town on 25 November 2025.

Ireland’s first family of music

Formed in Dundalk, Ireland, in the early 1990s, The Corrs quickly became one of the most successful pop-rock groups in the world.

The sibling quartet, Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals), and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals), fused contemporary pop with Celtic folk elements, creating a unique sound.

Their 1995 debut album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten, was a global hit, paving the way for the record-breaking Talk On Corners (1997). With hits like Runaway, What Can I Do, So Young, and their iconic cover of Dreams, the band sold over 40 million albums worldwide and became radio favourites across Europe, the US and beyond.

ALSO READ: ‘If I ever hear you speaking English, know that I’ll kill you’ – Letta Mbulu on how they raised their kids in exile

Reflecting on Talk On Corners

Now, nearly three decades later, the band is celebrating the impact of Talk On Corners with a global tour. After their triumphant 2023 return to the stage in Southeast Asia and Australia, the band sold out arenas across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, reigniting their magic with fans old and new.

Andrea Corr reflected: “To be able to honour Talk on Corners with a tour all those years later was truly amazing, and to follow that with a summer of outdoor shows has been incredible.”

Caroline added: “Talk on Corners really changed our lives… There was a time when Radio 1 kept playing it and playing it.”

For Sharon, touring again with her siblings has been a highlight: “After spending a few years touring solo, it’s been a total thrill to be back on the road with my family.”

New album

With a new album in the works and global tour dates lined up, South African fans can expect not only their classic hits but also a taste of what’s to come.

One thing’s for sure, Pretoria and Cape Town are in for an enchanting musical journey this November.

Ticket details

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale begins at 09h00 on Thursday, 21 August and runs until 08h59 on Friday, 22 August.

General public sales will officially open at 09h00 on Friday, 22 August, through Ticketmaster and Big Concerts.

Fans are warned not to purchase tickets through Viagogo or other secondary resellers, as these are not legitimate and will not guarantee entry.