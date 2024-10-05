In The City Music festival set to electrify Montecasino on Sunday

The In The City music festival promises not just a concert, but a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the diverse tapestry of contemporary music.

Montecasino’s Outdoor Events Arena is primed to become the epicentre of musical ecstasy on Sunday as the highly anticipated In The City music festival takes centre stage.

From 14:00 to 21:30, a star-studded lineup of international and local artists will captivate audiences with their chart-topping hits and electrifying performances.

The festival boasts a diverse array of talent, featuring rising stars and established icons across various genres.

Headliners include American R&B sensation 6lack, soulful Iranian-Swedish artist Snoh Aalegra, Nigerian Afro-pop princess Ayra Starr, South African vocal powerhouse Lloyiso, and genre-bending newcomer Akio.

South African hip-hop artist and media personality Moozlie will be bringing her infectious energy as the festival’s MC.

Headline Acts Promise Unforgettable Performances

Snoh Aalegra: Soul’s Reigning Queen

Closing the night, Snoh Aalegra is set to her mesmerising blend of soul and R&B on the Montecasino stage.

The Iranian-Swedish songstress, known for her collaborations with Drake and Pharrell Williams, has been hailed as the heir to Sade’s smooth operator crown.

Her velvety vocals and emotionally charged lyrics are set to leave the audience spellbound.

Fans can expect to hear her chart-topping hits like I Want You Around, Whoa, and Lost You, which have defined her unique sound.

Aalegra’s artistry has continued to evolve, as evidenced by her 2021 album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies.

This recent work showcased her growth as an artist, featuring standout singles such as Dying 4 Your Love and Neon Peach, a collaboration with Tyler, The Creator that perfectly blends her soulful vocals with contemporary production.

6lack: Atlanta’s dark R&B maestro

From 19:00 to 20:00, 6lack (pronounced “black”) will envelop the crowd in his signature atmospheric sound.

The Grammy-nominated artist has worked with industry heavyweights like The Weeknd and T.I., crafting a unique style that blends trap-soul aesthetics with vulnerable storytelling.

His performance promises to be a journey through the darker shades of R&B.

Attendees can look forward to hearing his breakout hits like Prblms, Ex Calling, and Free, which established him as a force in the modern R&B landscape.

6lack’s musical journey has recently taken an intriguing turn with his 2023 album Since I Have A Lover.

This latest work marks a shift towards a more optimistic tone, as evidenced by the title track and songs like Talkback, showcasing his versatility as an artist and his ability to evolve while maintaining his distinctive sound.

With 6lack and Aalegra both on the bill, the possibility of a live performance of their I Want You Around remix would be a rare treat that would undoubtedly be a festival highlight.

Ayra Starr: Nigeria’s gen Z Afrobeats royalty

At just 22 years old, Ayra Starr has already made waves across the continent and beyond.

Her infectious Afro-pop anthems like Bloody Samaritan and Rush have dominated charts and dance floors alike.

Starr’s energetic stage presence and powerful vocals are sure to get the crowd moving.

Starr’s recent work continues to push boundaries and showcase her growth as an artist.

Her 2023 single Sability has maintained her streak of viral hits, while collaborations like Stamina with Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn demonstrate her ability to hold her own alongside established industry veterans, further cementing her status as a rising star in the global music scene.

Lloyiso: South Africa’s soulful sensation

From 17:30 to 18:30, homegrown talent Lloyiso will showcase why he’s been dubbed South Africa’s next big thing.

The former Idols SA contestant turned international signing has captured hearts with his emotive ballads and soaring falsettos.

His recent deal with Republic Records signals a bright future for this rising star.

Lloyiso’s set is likely to feature his breakout hits Seasons, Speak, and Dream About You, which have resonated deeply with audiences through their raw emotion and powerful delivery. Although, you should be there to find out!

His recent work continues to impress, with the 2023 single Run demonstrating his growing confidence and evolving artistry.

Additionally, Lloyiso’s cover of Charlie Puth’s Attention went viral on TikTok, showcasing his ability to reinterpret popular songs and make them his own, a talent that has significantly expanded his international fanbase.

Akio: The genre-defying opener

Kicking off the festival at 14:00, Akio represents the cutting edge of music’s evolving landscape.

His sets are known for seamlessly blending genres, from hip-hop and R&B to electronic and Afro beats, creating a unique sonic experience that reflects the diversity of South African music culture.

As the opener, Akio is poised to set the tone for a day of musical innovation and excitement.

Festival attendees should keep an ear out for Akio’s experimental sounds, as they may well be witnessing the early stages of the next big thing in the music industry.

Essential information for festival-goers

In the city announced on its social media pages and website that attendees should note that the event is strictly for those 18 and over, with valid ID required for entry.

While outside food and drinks are prohibited, a variety of food trucks will be available to satisfy culinary cravings.

“Festival-goers should download their tickets to their phones and leave large cameras and chairs at home for a smoother entry process.”

The festival allows pass-outs between 14:00 and 20:00, with last rounds called at 21:00 and bars closing at 21:30, providing ample time to enjoy the full spectrum of performances.

As the sun sets over Johannesburg on Sunday, Montecasino’s Outdoor Events Arena will transform into a pulsating hub of musical excellence.

Attendees are reminded to purchase their tickets online. The event organisers announced that there would be no ticket sales at the event.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a night that will undoubtedly become the talk of the town!