McKenzie’s office stands by selection process despite uproar over SA delegation at Cuba Book Fair

The book fair is considered the island's most significant cultural festival and has the highest attendance in Cuba.

Minister Gayton McKenzie and his office has stood by their decision on the chosen delegation for the Cuba Book Fair. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Despite the uproar from those who weren’t part of the Cuba Book Fair delegation, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has stood by its decision to choose the delegation.

“While we acknowledge concerns about the Cuba trip, every decision is made with the industry’s growth in mind. Those who were not selected should allow the chosen delegates to shine rather than attempting to overshadow their opportunity,” the DSAC’s Stacey-Lee Khojane told The Citizen.

The South African delegation attending the 33rd Cuban Book Festival, which kicked off last Thursday and will run until this coming Sunday, has come under scrutiny after reports stated that Minister Gayton McKenzie chose his friends to be part of the group of South African representatives at the festival.

“The ministry stands by its fair and transparent selection process, ensuring delegates align with program objectives and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s creative industries. We are confident in the chosen candidates and proud of their representation.”

The fair is considered the most significant cultural festival on the island and the event with the highest attendance in Cuba.

The DSAC issued the invitation for South Africa to participate as the guest of honour at the book fair.

ALSO READ: ‘If you’ve given up on singing, it’s time to write a new song’: Gayton McKenzie on FNB Stadium’s new dome as a premier entertainment hub

Artists’ lamentation

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has led the complaints about the delegation, saying the chosen 15 were not deserving authors or poets.

At the core of Mazwai’s disgruntlement is that the list does not represent South Africa’s literary landscape.

The list includes authors, some of whom have published multiple books. Writers like Lungie Mtetwa, Annerle Barnard and Zonwabele Tshayana are in Cuba.

The most controversial name on the list seems to be that of broadcaster and musician Unathi Nkayi who published her memoir I Keep Learning- A Memoir in 2021 which she co-wrote with Kabomo Vilakazi.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mazwai said she has been outspoken against the delegation because of her role as a leader in the industry.

“As someone who has been in the arts for 25 years, I see myself as an industry leader, it is important for people like me to take the initiative to make this industry better for us all,” she said.

ALSO READ: Wits University’s Pitso Ya Kalaneng festival celebrates art in all its forms [VIDEO]

Questionable delegation

On Wednesday, Mazwai shared a screenshot of a Facebook comment in which Cuban writer Leymen Pérez explicitly said he wanted Mazwai to attend.

I, Leymen Pérez, Cuban writer, member of Uneac, made a selection of several South African poets and the poet and translator Israel Domínguez, translated the texts from English to Spanish. This project was carried out on the occasion that the Havana International Book Fair is… pic.twitter.com/EgVMyZmLJS — NtsikiMazwaiMedia (@ntsikimazwai) February 19, 2025

Although everyone in the delegation has at least published one book or contributed to the literary world in some way, a proper look at who they are shows that they aren’t as experienced or active participants in the literary world.

Farren Cloete, who has published one book, is a TikTok content creator and a pastor. John Maralack, also a minister, whose only book was published in 2014.

The other minister on the trip is Carl Hendricks, the founder of the Johannesburg-based ministry Crystal Church.

Interestingly, as recently as January 2025, McKenzie’s political party, the Patriotic Alliance, hosted their Thanksgiving party at Hendricks’ church.

ALSO READ: DJ Warras on TV comeback, new music and VIP security

Minister’s claims dismissed

When asked about the criteria for choosing the trip delegation, the DSAC said it prioritised representation and diversity across Mzansi provinces.

“All provinces are represented, except for the Northern Cape, where the two recommended authors were unable to participate.”

The ministry said due to time constraints, the final selection was based on those available to attend.

“The delegation reflects a balanced representation of race and gender, including African, white, and coloured authors, both male and female, as well as an author living with albinism.”

McKenzie said there was an initial list, which he says was not representative, but his office couldn’t produce it when this publication requested it.

In a Facebook post, author and apartheid activist Patric Tariq Mellet dismissed assertions that the list’s criteria were rooted in diversity.

Mellet said the DSAC maligned the National Writers Association of South Africa (NWASA) which he said has members who reflect South Africa’s diversity.

Acting president of the NWASA Molaodi wa Sekake is part of the delegation in Cuba.

“The NWASA Writers Association list had 17 recommended names, of which six were minorities, including ‘coloured’, ‘white’ and ‘Indian’. Do the diversity maths for the SA population demographics proportional to SA group dynamics,” averred Mellet.

“It was also eight female and nine male. It covered the age group of 23–75. It covered representatives from all nine Provinces. It had one wheelchair-bound person with a disability. It had people from all the largest faiths in SA.

It had the full range of literary talent from entry level to longstanding authors of books with wide readership… the best SA has to offer. There were internationally recognised and awarded authors and bestseller writers.”

NOW READ: ‘I can’t imagine anything better’ – Flautist Wouter Kellerman on Oscar-nominated SA film ‘The Last Ranger’