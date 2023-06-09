Things to look-out for in South African theatres in the month of June

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Winter might officially be in season here in South Africa, but the temperature in some of Mzansi’s theatres remains hot. Below is a selection of shows happening this month throughout the country that you can check out.

The State Theatre [Tshwane]

The Tragedy of Samuel of Omunye – Youth Expression Festival

Samuel, a university professor is abducted and interrogate about his recently published paper by his friend Muga who is now a warlord.

With an attempt to calm the situation, Samuel engages in a heated philosophical debate with Muga about his thesis on free will.

All of this is happening on the background of a civil war with the lives of 60 000 people on the balance. After being separated during war, Muga resents Samuel for not returning to him after finding greener pastures. It is a story of brotherhood, love, war, and all things universes.

• Genre: Drama

• Age restriction: All

• Date: 22-25 June 2023

• Price: R80

The Wonderful World of Theatre – Youth Expression Festival

The Wonderful World of Theatre is a play about a group of kids who join drama class and are taken on an unforgettable journey by their passionate drama teacher, Mrs. Logan.

Mrs. Logan introduces the class to a scavenger hunt where they must find themselves, and challenges them to explore their deepest fears and desires.

The main character, Montana, faces the pain she’s been running away from since her father passed away, while Holly faces negativity from her mother against her love for her dream.

Genre: Drama

Date: 09 June 2023

Age restriction: 8-15

Price: R80

The Baxter Theatre [Cape Town]

Skhumba Hlophe – As I Was Saying

This is Skhumba’s fifth One Man Special after taking a three year gap from touring. This show will focus more on what has been happening in the country and the world at large, how he’s dealt with Covid and turning the BIG 4-0 and how he’s grown over the past few years.

This special is a huge milestone for the comedian who also dabbles in broadcasting. He has a lot to say about what he’s been through and observed over the years.

• Genre: Stand-up comedy

• Age Restriction: No under 18’s

• 09-10 June 2023

• Evenings at 7:30pm

• Matinee at 2pm

• Duration: 120min

• Price: R225

The Visigoths

Award-winning playwright and director Louis Viljoen’s new thrilling offering, The Visigoths will keep you transfixed at every suspenseful twist and turn at the Baxter’s Masambe Theatre.

Newly released from prison, Roth returns home to bury his mother. Upon returning from the funeral, Roth encounters Theo, a young man whose life he saved years earlier.

Theo makes an impossible request and Roth weighs up the consequences if he were to take Theo up on his appeal.

What follows is a harrowing conversation about the lengths people will go to seek revenge, the unlikely moments of grace in a cruel world, and the decisions that put one’s soul at hazard.

• Genre: Drama

• Age Restriction: 18+

• 6 to 24 June 2023

• Time: 7:30pm (evenings) & 2pm (Matinees)

• Duration: 120min

• Price: R170, R120 (block booking) R120 (students + senior citizens)

Joburg Theatre [Johannesburg]

Emsini

Emsini strikes savagely at a sore point in post-apartheid South African culture. Its commentary focuses on the generational shift in consciousness between the heroes of the Mandela era and a particular section of the youth of the next generation: those who grew up amidst the height of the country’s violence but were left disillusioned after the struggle was won and the dreams of a better life remained unfulfilled.

By the light of the play (the title of which translates to ‘Smoke’ in English) the situation is bleak and disturbingly close to an unnerving trend of violence that, two decades after the ‘New’ South Africa was born, is at odds with the ideal of South Africa’s hard won freedom.

“We used to fear our oppressors, but now we fear our own children,” laments the play’s elderly protagonist Daniel who is a reclusive well-read man who is struggling to understand the lack of discipline displayed by the youths in his community.

• Genre: Drama

• Date: 13-16 June 2023

• Price: R100

The Drakensberg Boys Choir at the Mandela

Last year, the choir returned to The Mandela stage after a few years’ absence due to the impact of Covid. What a triumphant return it turned out to be!

Audience members were astounded at the world class excellence of our proudly South African national treasure.

The Mandela at Joburg Theatre is perfectly suited to the varied repertoire of the choir and the 2023 shows promise to be even bigger and better.

Patrons will be treated to a wide variety of music from the classics and modern pop with unique Drakie arrangements, to the foot stomping, drum beating, dancing, pulse of Africa second half of the show.

This is choral excellence – unsurpassed in the world – and there is nothing like the Drakie magic live.

• Genre: Music

• Age Restriction: All

• 23 June 2023

• Evenings at 7pm

• Price: R280-R420

Soweto Theatre [Johannesburg]

12K Holdings Youth Employment Day

The event is meant to empower and give necessary information to the youth that is in the art and entertainment industry as well business management skills in the industry. We will be having different categories of art and their representative will be giving advice and guidance to those that are still aspiring to make it.

Since it’s meant for everyone we will also have our Johannesburg Mayor address the youth and representatives from organisations that also deal with the development of the youth like drug awareness programs, teenage pregnancy and many more.

• Genre: Music

• Age Restriction: All

• Date: 23 June 2023

• Price: Free entry

Enlivened Sundays

Kicking off the session is Langa Mavuso, a formally trained South African musician known for his exceptional talent in crafting Urban Soul masterpieces.

With a mature and poignant vocal range, Langa’s music speaks to your soul, drawing you into his emotive storytelling inspired by his journey of heartbreak, peace, and resolution.

• Genre: Music

• Age Restriction: All

• 25 June 2023

• Price: R300

• Time: 12pm-10pm

The Playhouse [Durban]

The Durban Top Comedy Show

The Durban top comedy show is hosted by Nonto R who just scooped two awards in comedy, supported by Sifiso Nene, Mondli Mzizi, Dawn Thandeka King, Churchboy, MakaThah, Q Dube, Tsoro, Gogo and Silwane from Eswatini. This show is something to look forward to with big laughs.



• Genre: Stand-up comedy

• Age Restriction: No under 18’s

• Date: 10 June 2023

• Time: 7pm

• Price: R220 (Webtickets) R250 (at the door)

Afrosoul in Concert

Afrosoul in Concert is a celebration of the group’s achievements and history. We will be celebrating 20 years in the entertainment industry and music business in particular.

Our musical journey has beautiful stories with highlights and hardships that needs commemoration. We will be telling stories about our fallen heroes who left us with a song and power to go on.

• Genre: Music

• Age Restriction: All

• Date: 23 June 2023

• Time: 7pm

• Price: R150

