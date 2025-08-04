Tholsi Pillay shares victory with Wouter Kellerman at Basadi Women in Music Awards

Pillay is not only Kellerman’s manager but also his business partner as co-owner of Kellerman Music.

In her acceptance speech at the Basadi Women in Music Awards, where she was named the Artist Manager of the Year, Tholsi Pillay didn’t use the opportunity to speak about herself but to celebrate her artist, Wouter Kellerman.

“[It’s] maybe because I grew up in a community and my dad always said ‘people around you, make you’,” shared Pillay.

Now in their fourth edition, the Basadi awards took place over two days, on Friday and Saturday.

The former, which was dubbed the Vanguard Awards, saw the recognition of women in often-overlooked roles – from managers and producers to stylists and other creatives who drive the industry’s success stories. Pillay was among these winners.

Bond with Woutrer

Pillay is not only Kellerman’s manager, but is also his business partner as the co-owner of Kellerman Music.

She has played an instrumental role in shaping the career of the three-time Grammy Award-winning flautist, composer, and producer.

“We’re like two peas in a pod. When we started, nobody wanted us…that’s why I always include him. I mean, we started the company together, we started this music career together.”

Best buds: Tholis Pillay with Wouter Kellerman at the Forbes Woman Africa. Picture: Supplied

Their independent journey – without the backing of a major record label – has been nothing short of ground-breaking, proving that passion, perseverance, and innovation can rival the most prominent players in the industry.

She sees Kellerman’s victory as her soulmate.

“Soulmates don’t have to be partners, or lovers or whatever. Soulmates can be best friends, they could be anything,” shared Pillay.

She and Kellerman have been friends for more than 30 years now.

Selfless Pillay

“I feel I’m winning to make all of us, women and men who work behind the scenes and bring vision to life…I’m winning to give us presence.”

She says this sense of selflessness is something she got from her parents.

“If my mom and dad didn’t make me who I am today, I wouldn’t be here. They were the kindest,” Pillay says.

Pillay was born and bred in Shallcross, a suburb of Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal and had a humble upbringing. Her father worked in maintenance, while my mother was employed at a framing company.

Before going into music and artist management, Pillay worked in Human Resources and Labour Relations, which equipped her with the skills to negotiate, strategise and lead with precision.

She is the former Chair of the Music Managers Forum of South Africa and Vice Chair of the renowned Moshito Music Conference.

She has continuously advocated for artist development, fair representation and sustainable growth within the African music industry.

2025 is the year for Pillay

Artist managers don’t usually get time under the spotlight to shine, but 2025 has been special for Pillay.

In March 2025, she was honoured with the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Champion of Entertainment Award, and now she has the Basadi award.

“Lira and Wouter [Kellerman] said to me, ‘This is your year’. To get messages like this makes both awards so special. It makes me feel appreciated.”

Pillay is also a voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys), playing an active role in shaping the future of global music.

Additionally, she has co-produced and co-directed several of Kellerman’s music videos, further cementing her creative and executive influence in his artistic journey.

Beyond her work with Kellerman, Pillay played an essential role in bringing South African choirs into the global spotlight, including facilitating their journey to the finals of America’s Got Talent (AGT).

She worked closely with the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Mzansi Youth Choir, orchestrating viral performances that captured the world’s attention and opened new doors for South African talent on an unprecedented scale.

