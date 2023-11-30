Three artists withdraw from Hey Neighbour Festival

The music festival is set to take place at Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria next weekend from 8 – 9 December.

Organisers of the upcoming Hey Neighbour Festival announced on Thursday morning that three acts who were set to perform at the festival have withdrawn.

While fans are super pumped to watch multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient and cultural icon, Kendrick Lamar take to the stage on Day 2 of the festival, there are three acts they will no longer get to see.

In the statement, festival organisers said Nigerian rapper and songwriter Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, had to withdraw from the festival’s line up due to health reasons.

“The festival team received this news from Rema’s management team this week. We send our best wishes for his recovery and hope to see him on our stage in the future,” the statement read.

Hey Neighbour Festival director, Warren Le Grange also expressed his understanding for fans’ disappointment and apologised for any inconvenience.

“Hey Neighbour Festival remains dedicated to providing an engaging lineup with exceptional talent from various genres. The festival team looks forward to welcoming attendees to an unforgettable event filled with incredible music and memorable experiences,” the statement said.

Other acts no longer performing at Hey Neighbour Festival

Fans of American rapper Duckwrth, real name Jared Leonardo Lee, will also be disappointed to hear that the artist had to ditch the festival as he is dealing with Vertigo.

Cleveland Clinic defines Vertigo as “a sensation that the environment around you is spinning in circles”.

According to the health website, Vertigo can also make you feel dizzy and off-balance.

Liberian singer JZyNO, real name Jonathan Lee Pratt, had a less convincing reason for ditching the festival, sighting unforeseen circumstances for the reason of his withdrawal.

Phase 3 tickets now available

The festival also announced that Phase 3 tickets are now available, but pricing for these has not been shared . Visit www.heyneighbour.co.za for more info.