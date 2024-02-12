South Africa and Nigeria neck in neck at the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards

In a dazzling display of creativity and talent, the 2023 Content Creation Awards brought together the stars of Sub-Saharan Africa at Vodacom World, Johannesburg, for the much-anticipated 2023 Top Creator Awards, powered by Vodacom NXT LVL.

This glitzy event, hosted by TikTok, celebrated the region’s most outstanding content creators, highlighting their creativity, innovation, and dedication.

Bianca Sibiya, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, said the awards are designed to inspire, guide, and empower the next generation of talent.

“The #TopCreator2023 awards give us an opportunity to recognise and celebrate our talented content creators from across the continent,” she added.

“We’re incredibly proud and inspired by these creators, who significantly impact their communities through innovative, engaging and captivating content. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.”

Mathys Venter, Managing Executive for Prepaid and Loyalty at Vodacom South Africa added: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards.

“Through this initiative in collaboration with TikTok, we hope to continue shedding light on the ever-evolving creative industry across Africa. We remain committed to providing creators with technological solutions that empower their entertaining content creation.”

2023 Tiktok Top Creator Awards winners

Among the night’s standout winners was TikTok cosplay content creator Princess Sachiko also known as @/sachi_hime96, whose ‘breathtaking and iconic’ creations earned her the coveted Entertainment Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa award.

Sachiko said besides feeling honoured, she was excited to see the category recognised, “given how not a lot of people understand the content, or even follow it across Africa”.

Other winners of the 2023 Top Creator Awards across various categories included:

Sports Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Nezcatt (South Africa)

Gaming Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: khalamanja_ (Nigeria)

Lifestyle and Education Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: _iremide (Nigeria)

Trailblazer of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: @olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)

Africa Rising Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Afrolecia (South Africa)

Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)

Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Tyler ICU

