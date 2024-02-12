Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

12 Feb 2024

10:34 am

Slikour and his wife respond to abuse and cheating allegations

Slikour and Melissa have been married for more than five years and have four children.

Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and his wife, Melisa Wilkinson

Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane and his wife, Melisa Wilkinson. Picture: Instagram/@siyametane

Media personality Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane and his wife, Melisa Wilkinson, have released a joint statement responding to reports that their marriage was over.

On Sunday, Sunday World reported that Melissa had dumped Slikour and accused him of cheating and abusing her financially, emotionally, and psychologically.

The publication also claimed that a source revealed Melissa tried to fight for her marriage, but Slikour “neglected her and devoted most of his time to his career”.

ALSO READ: ‘Our marriage upsets them’ – Mome on family plotting against her

Slikour and Melissa admit they are having marital issues

In a statement released on Sunday, Slikour and Melissa admitted that their marriage was going through a rough patch.

“We have been married for over five years, and as with every marriage, we have our own trials and tribulations to face and overcome. While we acknowledge these challenges, we also would like the opportunity to work through them privately,” the couple stated.

Slikour and Melissa have requested respect for their marriage, adding that they are committed to building a happy and healthy home.

“As parents, we are both very committed to building a happy and healthy home, not only for ourselves but most importantly for our children.

“We request that our marriage and family be treated with respect and sensitivity, allowing us our right to privacy,” the statement read.

Slikour and Melissa’s joint statement. Picture: Instagram screenshot

Slikour and Melissa have been married for more than five years and have four children. The couple had both their white and traditional weddings in 2017.

In October last year, Slikour penned a heartwarming message on Instagram as he and Melissa celebrated their 5th anniversary. He wrote: “Nothing in life that matters is easy, and so it is in love but mostly marriage. Happy 5th anniversary dear wife. I’ve never doubted the worth of our journey through our best times and our worst. Here’s to more happiness and joy.”

NOW READ: ‘Enlightening moment’ – Black Coffee reflects on plane accident as DJ promises return

