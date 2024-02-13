Mpho Popps bags another awards-hosting gig

Congratulations are in order...

Comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps has been announced as this year’s host of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

Mpho has previously hosted several awards shows, including the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Speaking about hosting the 11th edition of the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, Mpho said everyone needs to play their part to drive South Africa forward.

“Much like our country, our comedy infrastructure was a bit on the edge there for a while, so everyone’s had to pull their weight to rebuild the framework of comedy.

“South Africa’s much the same; we all need to do our bit to drive our country forward, and as SA gives us comedians so much material daily, we thought its high time that we affectionately gave back to it in our own, endearing but comedically brutal way,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mashabela Galane excited about returning to Wits, where he fell in love with stand-up comedy

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will take place in April

Themed You Think You Know South Africa, the awards will be held at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City on Saturday, 13 April.

The ceremony will feature performances from renowned comedians such as Celeste Ntuli, Khanyisa Bunu, Robby Collins, and many more.

Each winner from the 12 prestigious award categories will do five minutes of stand-up instead of an acceptance speech.

Senior Brand Manager, Savanna Premium Cider, Kayla Hendricks, said this year’s theme resonates with the ethos of Savanna Premium Cider.

She added: “Just like the comedians who will be celebrated at the awards, Savanna uses humour to offer a crisp, witty perspective on what’s happening around us.

“We’re looking forward to a night that showcases the best of South African comedy, with fond reflection on our nation’s inherent sense of resilience and the humorous processing of it all despite whatever comes our way.”

NOW READ: South Africa and Nigeria neck in neck at the 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards