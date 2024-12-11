Who will take the crown? TIME’s top 10 Person of the Year finalists revealed for 2024

2024 finalists include Kate Middleton, Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Rogan and Donald Trump.

Kate Middleton is part of this year’s Person of the Year finalists. Picture: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

TIME is set to announce its 2024 Person of the Year on Thursday this week.

The announcement of TIME’s Person of the Year will honour an individual whose influence has defined 2024.

Since 1927, the magazine has recognised individuals, groups, or concepts that have made the most significant global impact—whether for better or worse.

Last year, pop icon Taylor Swift earned the title, joining past honourees such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “spirit of Ukraine” in 2022, and tech mogul Elon Musk in 2021.

Here is TIME’s Top 10 Person of the Year finalists for 2024

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris made history with a 107-day presidential campaign after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Despite losing to Donald Trump, she focused on reproductive rights and safeguarding democracy.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales became a symbol of resilience after revealing a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. She completed chemotherapy and used her platform to address privacy and health concerns.

Elon Musk

The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of X (formerly Twitter) took a bold step into politics, endorsing Trump and securing a key role in the incoming administration’s efficiency commission.

Yulia Navalnaya

Following her husband Alexei Navalny’s death in prison, Navalnaya has continued his opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin while garnering international support.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister has remained a polarising figure amid ongoing conflict with Hamas and Lebanon. He faces scrutiny for alleged war crimes but persists in his policies.

Jerome Powell

As US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell has maintained focus on economic stability amidst political pressures during a turbulent election year.

— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 8, 2023

Joe Rogan

The controversial podcaster continues to dominate Spotify’s charts while shaping political discourse through high-profile interviews, including a pivotal conversation with Trump.

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico’s first female and Jewish President has taken a strong stance on US-Mexico trade issues while addressing challenges like violence and economic instability.

Donald Trump

In a historic political comeback, Trump became the oldest and first convicted felon elected as U.S. President. His sweeping win reshaped the American electorate.

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s CEO faced intense scrutiny over the role of social media in spreading misinformation during the election cycle while continuing to lead advancements in AI technology.

