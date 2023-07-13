No laughing matter: Taxing times as Trevor Noah’s mom allegedly owes Sars R50m

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

While South African-born comedian Trevor Noah is travelling the world with his Off the Record tour and raking in Emmy nominations, his mother, Patricia Noah, has left the taxman frowning as reports suggest she owes the SA Revenue Service Sars more than R50 million in unpaid taxes.

Patricia Noah: Sars unpaid taxes now double the trouble

City Press claims to be privy to a second letter of demand sent to Patricia from Sars on 6 July. According to the publication, Patricia is instructed in the letter to pay an amount stipulated as R26 902 878.47.

In November last year, Sars reportedly served the businesswoman a letter of demand in an attempt to recover outstanding debt which amounted to R24 million at the time.

The total amount which the mother of the Emmy-nominated comedian is said to owe the financial institution, has therefore basically doubled, totaling an eyewatering amount of about R50 million.

Patricia runs PN Noah Estates and the business has been in danger of having some of her assets attached and sold by Sars to offset the debt.

Letter of demand

“Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions and possibly others: Sars may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money,” the 6 July letter of demand reads.

“In addition to the above remedies and in anticipation that Sars may appoint a third party as set out above, you may, within five business days from the date of receipt of his letter of demand, apply to Sars for the following:

“If you are a natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on you and your dependants’ basic living expenses… If you are a non-natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on serious financial hardship,” the letter further states.

Twitter reactions: Trevor Noah told to help his mother

Noah just announced that his former show, The Daily Show (TDS) picked up three nominations forthis year’s Emmy Awards. He was also nominated for his comedy special on Netflix, I Wish You Would.

But while he posted the good news of his nominations, some of his followers told him to rather focus on helping his mother clear her debt.

Ey ndoda akuhambe kahle ngapha ekhaya pic.twitter.com/fpPAtJJT9d— Buhle Ndwandwe (@BuhleNdwandwe) July 12, 2023

Uthe uMusa umamakho Angazi kanjan njan ka SARS kodwa kunemali phakathi pic.twitter.com/aGXA6lak3M— Fezeka (@IamFezekaZondi) July 12, 2023

Bare your mom, SARS R26mil pic.twitter.com/HWjEgBaS4w— DK 🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@nkeleakaDk) July 12, 2023

Uthi uMusa uMamakho and SARS nton nton ke sana pic.twitter.com/PxN7cJsJD5— Mhlanga Deekay (@MhlangaDeekay04) July 12, 2023

