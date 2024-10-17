Eastern Cape man sentenced to life for killing cancer-stricken mother

Maurice Butlion, 35, received a life sentence for the brutal murder of his mother, motivated by financial stress and her cancer diagnosis.

An Eastern Cape son, motivated to kill his mother because of financial stress and her cancer diagnosis, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder.

35-year-old Maurice Butlion has been handed a life term sentence by the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha for the murder of his mother, Sharon Ann Butlion.

On 12 September 2022, Maurice brutally stabbed his mother multiple times in their Park Drive Central flat following an argument.

Son stabbed mother, set tablecloth alight

The son then set the dining room tablecloth alight before fleeing the scene in his mother’s car.

The 65-year-old’s body was found the next day with burn and stab wounds.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, Maurice pleaded guilty and said financial stress and his mother’s cancer diagnosis were motivations to kill her.

Son considered killing himself and mom

In his plea agreement, the son said he felt overwhelmed by his family’s financial situation.

“He considered killing himself and his mother as a way out. After a sleepless night, he decided to carry out the plan, stabbing his mother multiple times,” Tyali said.

After committing the murder, Maurice was found and arrested two days later while hiding in Walmer Township.

During sentencing, Senior State Advocate Ismat Cerfontein presented a victim impact statement from Sharon’s other child, Maxime Butlion.

Tyali said that Maxime, who was consulted while in Barcelona, was deeply affected by the crime.

The son was additionally sentenced to seven years for arson, 10 years for defeating the ends of justice, and 10 years for the prohibition of abuse of older persons.

Reacting to the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo commended detective Ridwaan Baatjies for his role in collecting evidence that made Maurice see no way out than pleading guilty.

“This sentence serves as a stern warning to those who commit heinous crimes, particularly against vulnerable members of society that the NPA will always strive to ensure that they are harshly punished,” Tyali said.