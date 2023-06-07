‘1Magic’ viewers want nothing to do with Somizi’s reality TV show

By Lineo Lesemane

1Magic caused quite a stir on social media on Tuesday after announcing the replay of Somizi Mhlongo’s reality TV show, Living The Dream with Somizi season 5, which was released last year in May.

“A story so good that you can’t air it once,” the channel wrote, captioning the trailer.

“The tea is about to be served hot ☕️ with an all new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story. Watch it at 10pm on #1Magic Ch103.”

The trailer shows Somizi reacting to the abuse allegations that his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, made against him in 2021.

He claims that he has never had time to sit down and listen to the audio of Mohale’s confession, highlighting that he only heard about the allegations through the grapevine.

Many people, including Mohale, have since reacted to the trailer, saying they are over the drama.

“Imagine how tired we are,” Mohale wrote.

Somizi privilege is out of this world. Scoring a reality show cheque to explain his side of story on a domestic abuse scandal 🙌🏿🙌🏿— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) June 6, 2023

Somizi is doing season 5 of living the dream telling his side of the story about Mohale, kanti how many times must we listen to their story? Can you guys give others a chance like boDaniel Marven. pic.twitter.com/7J2DlhYQTk— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) June 6, 2023

Mohale’s side of the story

Following the release of Living The Dream with Somizi season 5 in May, Mohale had a sit down with the seasoned journalist Aldrin Sampear on Showmax’s Mohale: On the Record to give his side of the story.

He said at first, he had no intention to publicly speak about his failed marriage and everything that happened in it because of the agreement he had with the other parties involved.

He added: “But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it. With all the misinformation in the public domain, it is my responsibility to correct any propaganda as I represent not only myself but those that may have experienced a story similar to mine. I would also like people to truly get to know me for who I am, as opposed to who they have assumed me to be.”

After Mohale’s show, Shomax released another show titled Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road, which featured close friends of Somizi and Mohale. They shared their views about the pair’s relationship from its beginning to the sour end.

