‘I’m not refusing to sign any papers’ – Rosette Ncwana opens up about her failed marriage

By Lineo Lesemane

Fashion model and Young, Famous & African star Rosette Ncwana recently opened up about her failed marriage and her battle to get a divorce.

Rosette is popularly known for appearing in many TV commercials. She was also a suitcase model for M-Net’s game show Deal or No Deal Season 1 and 2, and recently joined Netflix’s Young, Famous & African reality show.

She told Maphepha Ndaba that she has been fighting for five years to get her estranged husband to sign divorce papers.

The model spilled the beans after a source told the blog that she is refusing to sign the papers.

“Bathong hle!! Let me set this record straight. I’m not refusing to sign any papers!! I’ve been up and down with my lawyers trying to get that signature from husband.

“He’s the one delaying and making excuses. Been ready to sign the divorce papers since we separated 6yrs ago! Maybe he needs to tell us why he won’t divorce me 🙄,” she told the social media blog.

ALSO READ: Suck out your stubborn fat like Rosette Ncwana if you have R60K to spare

Rosette’s wedding

Rosette and businessman Lunga Ncwana tied the not in a lavish wedding ceremony in Cape Town, after having their traditional wedding in Thembisa back in 2015.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends at a restaurant in Cape Town and were later set up on a date.

Their wedding planner, Christina Holt, told TimesLive at the time that most of the details for the wedding were hand-crafted.

“Rosette’s love of pastel shades, soft tones, and hues of gold needed to reflect in all elements. Most of the details were hand-crafted, including the exclusive gifts, unique luxurious stationery, and personalised napkins, while the custom-made lounge furniture and unique lighting features were also designed especially for the day,” she said.

The engagement

Rosette told the publication that she thought Lunga would propose during one of their Seychelles and London holidays. She said she was disappointed when he didn’t. Lunga only proposed in May 2014.

“It was only when we were back in our Joburg home on 4 May, me in my sloppy pyjamas, that he casually said, ‘Baby you can wear your ring now’, and he had that cute smile on his face. I was genuinely surprised.”

NOW READ: ‘I could never have imagined’ – Thuso Mbedu thrilled for being the new spokesperson for L’Oréal