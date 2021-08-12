Here’s what you need to know about Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

Lerato Maimela

2021 is an amazing year for action-adventure and science-fiction lovers, as Marvel Studios has announced that they will be releasing over five new movies and series as part of their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

One of its highly anticipated releases is the American animated anthology series called What If…? which was originally released on 11 August 2021.

What is ‘What If…?’

The animated series was created by A.C. Bradley and is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name.

What If…? is the fourth television series in the MCU, and is also the studio’s first animated series.

The series, just like the comics, explore how the Marvel Universe might have unfolded if key moments in its history had not occurred as they did in mainstream continuity.

Who does the animated series star?

Viewers of the new series will get to watch the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, who was able to reprise his role via voice work before his passing.

The series also features Jefferey Wright as Uatu, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Bradley Whitford as John Flynn, Michale B. Jordan as King Killmonger, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Angela Bassett as Queen Mother Ramonda, Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers and many more.

Where can the animated series be streamed?

The first season of the series will consist of nine episodes and each episode will run for about 33-to-40 minutes.

The series was created exclusively for the streaming service Disney Plus, and a new episode of the show will air every Wednesday, with the season finale airing on 6 October 2021.

South African views do not have direct access to Disney Plus, and will have to wait to watch the series once it has been made available on other accessible streaming sites and channels.